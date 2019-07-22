Library hosts special egg drop

July 22, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
Natalie Davis | The Anson Record During the activity, participants were given $100 worth of fake money and a list of items to protect their egg during the 30-foot drop. -

Hampton B. Allen‘s Summer Reading Program has been hosting events leading up to the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 — including the Egg Drop Activity.

During the activity, participants were given $100 worth of fake money and a list of items to protect their egg during the 30-foot drop.

While some items, such as toothpicks, parachute cord, and paperclips were only $2, others such as a two ounce cup, 6×16 sheet of bubble wrap, a popcicle stick, and a 12×12 sheet of foam were $20 a piece.

Other items included coffee stirrers, a ziplo bag, paper bag, muffin paper, cotton ball, pipe cleaner, rubber band, a sheet of computer paper and a 18×21 inch cotton cloth.

Participants focused on protecting the egg, instead of slowing it down during the drop.

Both eggs survived the drop, but received a few cracks.

The purpose of the event was to build an aircraft than would help the egg, or astronau survive. It was used as symbolism for how to survive in space.

Natalie Davis | The Anson Record During the activity, participants were given $100 worth of fake money and a list of items to protect their egg during the 30-foot drop.
https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_IMG_9662.jpgNatalie Davis | The Anson Record During the activity, participants were given $100 worth of fake money and a list of items to protect their egg during the 30-foot drop.

By Natalie Davis

The Anson Record