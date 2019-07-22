Atrium Health’s Carolinas Rehabilitation receives award

July 22, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: The Anson Record

Atrium Health’s Carolinas Rehabilitation has received one of the most prestigious awards in healthcare, the American Hospital Association’s (AHA) Quest for Quality prize, for its leadership and innovation in improving quality, advancing health in communities, and providing access to exceptional quality, safe and patient- and family-centered care.

Carolinas Rehabilitation is the first rehabilitation hospital in the country to receive the AHA’s Quest for Quality prize.

“This is truly a special moment for Atrium Health,” said President and CEO Eugene A. Woods. “The team at Carolinas Rehabilitation empowers our patients to function at their best, to get back home and back to living their fullest life; and the unique environment they create radiates hope and demonstrates that nothing is impossible when you have the love and support of others.”

According to the press release, Carolinas Rehabilitation was acknowledged by the AHA for its exemplary achievements in engagement with community partners to address social determinants of health and empowering its workforce to excel, innovate and improve access for all patients.

The release also stated that most notably, Carolinas Rehabilitation’s EQUADR network was recognized by the Quest for Quality prize committee for its ability to collect data and report rehabilitation-specific quality outcomes, leading to the exchange of best practices to improve care. EQUADR is the first Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) listed rehabilitation-specific Patient Safety Organization in the world. A first-of-its-kind platform now adopted by 38 rehabilitation hospitals and health systems, EQUADR has contributed to preventing over 1,000 harm events, avoiding nearly $10 million in preventable harm costs.

Carolinas Rehabilitation’s virtual patient observation monitoring program, which serves as a telemetry unit enabling direct, real-time communication with patients and visitors, was recognized for its innovation and contribution to a 43% decrease in the number of falls and significant associated cost savings.

“Within the last decade, Atrium Health’s Carolinas Rehabilitation has committed to being a highly reliable organization leading to groundbreaking initiatives and tools to drive focused improvement,” said Carolinas Rehabilitation President Robert G. Larrison Jr., FACHE. “Through various initiatives, committees and programs, Carolinas Rehabilitation’s physicians and frontline teammates are empowered to continuously improve the quality of care, patient experience and health outcomes.”

Carolinas Rehabilitation is one of the largest nonprofit rehabilitation providers in the nation with 179 inpatient beds among four adult rehabilitation hospitals throughout the greater Charlotte area in addition to a 13-bed unit at Atrium Health’s nationally recognized pediatric hospital, Levine Children’s Hospital. Last year, Carolinas Rehabilitation admitted approximately 3,500 patients from more than 70 North Carolina and South Carolina counties and 12 states.

Additionally, Carolinas Rehabilitation’s community-based clinics cared for 36,000 unique patients with more than 270,000 patient encounters.

“Carolinas Rehabilitation represents our organization’s commitment to quality, safety and patient experience across the Atrium Health footprint,” said Chief Medical Officer of Carolinas Rehabilitation William Bockenek, M.D., CPE. “Through leadership, partnerships with community organizations, innovation and workforce collaboration, we have made exceptional strides in quality and safety to improve the value of care we provide to our patients.”

For more information on the American Hospital Association’s Quest for Quality Prize, visitaha.org/about/awards/quest-for-quality.

The Anson Record