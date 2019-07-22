RELEASE OF NO. 5

By: By Natalie Davis - Staff writer
In preperation for the launch of his fifth book, Anson County Economic Developer John B. Marek recently spoke as the July Brown Bag Book Club guest author.

Anson County Writer’s Club Award Winner Marek’s new book, “Ocean of Storms,” is a collection of short stories that incoprorates life events from the Summer of 1969.

Marek, being raised in rural Ohio, said he loosely used his upbringing for this new collection.

“Ocean of Storms“ from Lulu Press is a literary triptych featuring three separate, but related stories.

This isn’t a children’s book, but is certainly appropriate for teens.

“It was written for adults in mind,” Marek said. “I purposely chose the cover art for this book because to invoke the kind of stories that I read as a child.”

“Oceans of Storms” is 52 pages and Marek said the reason for that is because the stories are very relatable.

“I thought about padding the length by adding other short stories that were not from that period, and I just didn’t like the way that worked,” he said.

Marek added that he thought of another story that would add length to the book, called “Storm Warning,” which was similar to a prologue for the stories in the book. Ultimately, it didn’t make the cut for the final manuscript.

“I wanted to publish it because, as we started talking about it, it has a lot of meaning to this particular period,” he said

“The Age of Rockets” tells a mysterious tale of the Fourth of July storm of 1969.

The name of the narrator isn’t it known in the story. He is a 7-year-old boy that’s going to a movie with his parents. The people into the theater and one world, and exit the theater in another world.

“Moonnight Laika” offers a different perspective on the first manned lunar mission.

The second book continues along the lines of alternate universes, dealing with space.

Laika was the first dog in space, which Marek said his dog is named after.

Marek said the Russians told a particularly interesting story about what happened to Laika in space, but the story was untrue.

“The heat yield failed on the ship and she incinerated,” Marek said. “If you go over there, there is a shine to this dog.”

”The Wreck” brings the story full-circle as a fisherman happens upon an ominous discovery.

“No matter your zip code or birthdate, my stories are relatable,“ Marek said. “I have developed a voice and style that blends the finest attributes of his native and adopted homes – authentic and adventurous with a splash of sophistication.”

Marek is the author of numerous books, including nonfiction titles “Secrets of Neighborhood Marketing,” “Breakfast At Midway: A Lean Marketing Journey,” and “Ben and the Art of Lawnmower Maintenance” — and his short fiction collections “The Bug Jar and Other Stories” and “Ocean of Storms.” His work has also been featured in numerous online and print publications.

Marek added a plug for his work as an economic developer. He said he takes special interest in smaller communities, like Anson.

“The people of Anson County have been left behind for decades,” Marek said. “I think we’re catching up, doing some very positive things.”

He also said everybody’s help is needed to continue the growth of the community.

Marek asked the participants is to speak well of their hometown.

“We have too many people talking negative about Anson County, too many people talking trash, and that doesn’t help anyone,” he said.

Marek added that owners of Speckled Paw Coffee in the Rev Uptown building, are pleased with the sales and the traffic that they’ve had since opening.

If citizens visit the coffee bar with their church bulletin Mondays, they’ll get 10 percent off their coffee.

“They’re so happy that they’re talking about opening another one in Rockingham,” he said. “I’m happy with they way things are going.”

John Marek talks about his nextbook with Brown Bag Book Club

