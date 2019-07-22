Crawford graduates, bakes for ‘The Lion King’ cast

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
HOLLA! volunteer Aaliyah Crawford graduated from Johnson and Wales University, and is giving back to her county.

Crawford earned her associate’s degree in baking and pastry arts.

Crawford regularly participated in the HOLLA! summer camps as a child, and is now working with other camp attenders.

“In turn, she has been given unlimited access to the commercial kitchen at The HOLLA! Center, where we hope she will continue to develop her talent and pursue her aspirations,” said Leon Gatewood, founder.

Crawford is also volunteering to prepare delicious dessert treats for the Lion King Jr. cast during summer camp this year at the HOLLA! Center.

“As a child, Aaliyah realized her love of baking when her parents gave her an easy bake oven,” Gatewood said. “From there, she knew that baking was her passion.”

Since then, Crawford has remained in the kitchen.

She continues to hone her skills in the culinary arts through serving her community at local events and nonprofits.

“With aspirations to participate in baking shows on The Food Network and create a national chain of bakeries, Crawford is set to please a wide range of palates,” Gatewood said.

