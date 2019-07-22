Turner tabbed for District 1 seat

By: Staff report
WADESBORO – Paul L. Turner III of Ansonville has been appointed to fill the District 1 seat on the Board of Directors for Pee Dee Electric Membership Corporation.

The seat became vacant after the passing of longtime director, Gene Russell. District 1 is composed of the Ansonville and Burnsville Townships in Anson County, the area in Stanly County and the portion of New Salem Township in Union County served by Pee Dee Electric.

Turner is the owner of Red Hill Forestry, a private forestry consulting company that provides forestry services to landowners across North and South Carolina. He received his Bachelor’s degree from NC State University in Forest Management and his Associate degree in Forest Management Technology from Montgomery Community College. He is also a North and South Carolina registered forester and a licensed North Carolina real estate broker.

He was born and raised in Anson County in the Ansonville Community, where he and his wife, Rebecca, live with their son Noah. He is a member of the Red Hill Baptist Church and enjoys spending time outdoors.

Turner began his duties with the board of directors in July. He looks forward to serving the members of Pee Dee Electric and ensuring success for the cooperative.

Pee Dee Electric is a not-for-profit cooperative whose goal is to provide reliable, dependable electric service for its members while focusing on value, quality customer service, and enhancing life in the communities we serve. Pee Dee’s service area consists of Anson, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Scotland, Stanly and Union counties.

For information about Pee Dee Electric, please visit www.pdemc.com.

