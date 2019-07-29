Talking to yourself …

“You look really dumb , talking to someone who isn’t there,” Rufe said.

“I’m not talking to someone who isn’t there, I answered.

“Who you talking to then?”

“Myself.”

“Yourself? “ Rufe walked all around me looking at my head. “You got to be touched in the head.”

“I’ve heard that, before.”

“Why don’t you stop it, then?”

“I don’t think you got to be touched in the head to talk to yourself.”

So I began to see what I could find out about self-talk. I started my research at Walmart when I saw a man in 3x shirt, opening and closing the doors of the frozen food section.

“I’ve gotta find some taters,” he proclaimed.

I looked around to so see who he was talking to, but there was no one but us in the aisle.

“This dude must be touched,” I said to myself.

“Not Oneida, Lucy,” he continued. “Ore-ida. Crinkle cut taters.”

He paused, then hollered. “All right. If you’ll light the grille, I’ll be there in a little bit. “

I never heard anybody talk that loud to themselves in my life.

But when he turned around and brought his hand to his ear, I saw he was wearing an appliance – a piece of black plastic about the size of a quarter inch slice of mild cheddar was hanging on his ear.

“What is that thing in his ear? “I asked myself, out loud.

“It’s his Bluetooth,”a bouncy redhead said, “wirelessly connects his cel phone.”

“You mean he’s talking on the phone?”

“Exactly.”

“Why do they call it a “Bluetooth.”

“Look it up on your Apple IIe, Troglo,” she said, then tossed her pony tail and turned away to reveal the head cheese hanging on her own ear.

I wondered why anyone would want a telephone receiver shoved into their aural canal, and why they might need want constant connection to every T,D&H who wants to worry them, any time day or night. I remembered a middle of the night head cheese call made about the same time as my Walmart research, reported to me by a friend.

“Hello?” friend answered, silencing the theme to the Dukes of Hazzard.

“‘Sup dog?”

“Nothing around here, Rupert… except me.”

“I‘m in Walmart, dog, trying out my Bluetooth.”

I’ll knock out your white tooth if you call me at 2:00 a.m. again. “

“Don’t be troglo. “

“Troglo is as troglo does, Rufe. Goodnight”

The first real self-talk I heard about were these words of a Japanese warrior: “Self, be brave.” He had learned to manage the interior dialogue in his head, the words telling him he was weak, poorly trained, and destined to die, by replacing that dialogue with spoken words to encourage his subconscious mind. He must have known the proverb “you cannot determine what bird will fly overhead, but you can determine which one makes a nest in your hair. “ Anyway I am sure he fought well, for he lived to tell the tale.

Tennis players play better when they talk to themselves, as Andre Agassi once observed. He said there is no one to talk to while playing tennis match, that playing the game is a type of solitary confinement, a situation which always leads to self- talk . He defined self- talk as “where you talk to yourself and you answer yourself.”

I believe 24-hour connectedness to any electronic device can only be tolerated when one is so desperately lonely that he looks to someone else to help do his own self-talk. I do my own self-talk, and am grateful for Bluetooth headsets, for when I self-talk treading the country roads near my house, passersby can’t be sure if I have a headset, or if I am actually talking to myself. The former is considered more normal.

In daily life, I submit that most of us feel lonely—some most of the time, some part of the time— and we accept electronic connectedness as a poor substitute for focused, timely, and hopeful dialogue. Such capitulation is unfortunate, for the struggles of this life-game are won or lost in such dialogue.

The interior voice is not a friend, for it constantly spews phrases like “You’re going to screw up again, Jack. You’re gonna mess up big time, Joe This is going to be the worst day of your life,Rick.”

But by talking to ourselves, out loud, we can overcome such tripe. We cannot keep unbidden phrases out of our minds, but we can overcome them by the words we choose to speak…when we say them out loud.

Psychologist Linda Sapadin says that talking with one’s self is not a sign of mental illness at all, but an audible defense against the hurtful interior monologue that many of us hear all the time. She lists four categories of helpful self-talk.

Words of encouragement: “When you waved at that truck, you made the driver smile.”

Words of motivation: “The story you’re planning is going to be great. Let’s go write it. “

Goal setting: “Stand up straight. It makes you look taller.”

Outer [as opposed to inner] dialog: Speaking out loud and answering yourself the same way.

[Here is the outer dialogue I tried a few months ago. The answers I have placed in italics.]

“I wonder what really is the relationship between the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.”

Why don’t we write a song.

I picked up the banjo and these words came as I played

Heavenly Father, Glorious, Son, Precious Holy Spirit we are still one.

Then another line came…expressing what I really felt:

I want to know you, to love and to praise ….

A pause, then these words came:

I want to serve you the rest of my days.

When the following words came it did not seem so much like self-talk now….

To your children you’re a Father …

To your father you’re a son

The next line was easy …

To your buddy you’re a good friend, yet you are still one.

And the next two as well.

Now we have told you, what you asked to see

Now we have told you how One can be three …

What started out as self-talk, as outer dialogue, had ended up as prayer.

I don’t think even Rufe could call that being touched in the head.

Leon Smith is a regular contributor to The Anson Record. He can be reached at leon3smith@windstream.net.

