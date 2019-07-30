Andon County getting ready for Ag Fair

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record

Anson County Cooperative Extension is gearing up for the 2019 Anson Ag Fair, set to take place Sept. 21.

Registration for all entries will be taken on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. The fair will be judged on Friday, Sept. 20, and open to the public for display on Saturday, from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m.

The 2019 Fair Rules and Regulations Booklets can be obtained from the Extension Center or online.

“If you have a green thumb, an artistic eye, or a flair for crafts, now is the time to start planning items to enter into this year’s county fair,” said Roshunda Terry, county extension director. “Set aside a jar of canned goods that turned out better than you planned, finish up a craft project you have been working on.”

Crafts, canned goods, ag products, photography, art and handicrafts will be welcomed for competition.

“Take down your vacation photo from the fridge and frame it; or add fertilizer to that favorite plant,” Terry said. “Then bring them all down to the Extension Center and enter them in the fair.”

Fair participation is open to youth, as well as adults. Age groups available for competition consists of: Pee Wee, ages 0 to 5 years old; Pre-teen, ages 6 years old to 12; Teen, ages 13 to 19; and Adults, ages 20 and up.

“Now is the time to be planning to show off your talents at the fair,” Terry said.

Items can also be entered into the “In Memoriam” and “Blast from the Past” categories. Items made by deceased loved ones can be entered in “In Memoriam,” while items made prior to 2002 and never shown in a fair can be entered in “Blast from the Past.”

Cash premiums will be awarded from $5 for first through $2 for third in over 200 categories.

“Last year’s county fair showcased 170 entries from 28 fair exhibitors, and $609 was paid out in fair premiums,” Terry said.

Class ribbons are awarded for all entries, with Best of Show and Juror’s Choice ribbons awarded for each competition area per age division.

“It will be here sooner than you think,” Terry added. “Come out and join the fun, because there is something for everyone. Celebrate agriculture in Anson.”

The Extension Center is located at 501 McLaurin St. in Wadesboro.

For the rules, participants can go to http://anson.ces.ncsu.edu/ and click on the “2019

Anson Ag Expo & Fair link” and the book can be downloaded in pdf format, complete with registration forms.

Information is also available on the Anson County Cooperative Extension Facebook page.

For additional information, contact the Anson County Cooperative Extension Service at 704-694-2415.

