ALL ABOUT THE MOON

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
The Children Summer Reading hosted “Launch your Imagination,” where attendees learned about the moon, and had storytime with actress, choreographer and director Gina Clarke.

“Tell me some things that are in space,” Clarke began.

Planets, stars, space man, asteroids and the moon were among the children’s answers.

“The moon is one of those places that has very low gravity,” Clarke said. “There’s really no gravity on the moon.”

Clarke asked the children to stand up and hop once, in order to demonstrate the difference between gravity on earth and on the moon.

“We, earth, are a part of the galaxy,” Clarke said. “We’re going to tell y’all mainly about the moon today.”

Clarke added that, sometimes people confuse the moon with a planet, but it is not a planet.

“The moon is what we call a satellite,” she said. “A lot of times, satellites are manmade, and of course, sometimes we send satellites up in space to get information about what’s going on up there.”

Clarke showed the children a demonstration to show why the moon is a satellite.

“You’re earth, real tall and strong,” Clarke said.

She then asked the children to ball up their fists, and move it in a circular motion around their heads.

“The moon rotates around us, so we’re kind of special,” she added.

Clarke said the moon has craters.

“We have an atmosphere that’s protecting us from all the elements,” she said. “The moon doesn’t have an atmosphere to protect it.”

The United States’ National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Apollo 11 mission in 1969 was the first manned Moon landing; in which astronaunt, Neil Armstrong became the first person to set foot on the moon.

“An astronaut went to the moon; put his foot on the moon; and do you know, that the footprint is more than likely still there,” Clarke said.

She added that since it has no protection or gravity, things on the moon stays the same.

“When asteroids, rocks, and other things hit the moon, they stay there forever because there’s nothing to protect the moon or move the elements,” Clarke said.

Clarke went on to explain why sometimes the moon looks large and other times it looks small.

“Sometimes, and it doesn’t happen all the time, the moon gets a little but closer to earth; just like sometimes we can see the planet, Venus, because it’s closer,” Clarke said.

She also explained that although the sun is always reflecting light, the moon doesn’t have its own light.

“We’re so bright during the daytime, and it’s the same with the moon,” Clarke added. “The moon is lit by the sun.”

She used the lights in the room bouncing off a wallpaper of the stars to demonstrate.

“We sometimes call the moon Lunar,” Clarke said. She also said when the sun reflects off the moon and the moon is darkened.

“If just one planet in our solar system moves in the slightest bit, all of our planets would fall because we are keeping each other in rotation.”

Other facts include:

  • It is the fifth-largest moon in the Solar System
  • The average distance from the Moon to the Earth is 238,857 miles
  • The Moon orbits the Earth every 27.3 days
  • The surface of the Moon features a huge number of impact craters from comets and asteroids that have collided with the surface over time. Because the Moon lacks an atmosphere or weather these craters remain well preserved.
  • The Earth’s tides are largely caused by the gravitational pull of the Moon.
  • The phases of the Moon are: New Moon, Crescent, First Quarter, Waxing Gibbous, Full Moon, Waning Gibbous, Last Quarter, Crescent, New Moon….
  • A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth is between the Sun and the Moon.
  • The side that we can see from Earth is called the near side while the other side is called the far side.
  • The effect of gravity is only about one-fifth or 17 percent as strong on the surface of the Moon, compared to the strength of gravity on the surface of the Earth.

Clarke also read “PJ Masks: Race to the Moon,” and used a projector to show the pictures in the book.

