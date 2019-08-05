HOLLA! and FACTS for Youth hosts camp

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
HOLLA! will host FACTS for Youth Camps on Wednesday at the Center.

The schedule layout includes:

  • 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.-Reality of Money Game
  • 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.-Post High School Training
  • 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.-Workout concluded with water and snacks

Finance Athletics Career Training Services for Youth camps was founded by Jasmine Brown.

Brown is an Holly Springs native and is the oldest of five children.

“Coming from a very competitive family, I’ve always been around sports and have a love for football, swimming and dance,” Brown said.

She received a bachelor’s degree from North Carolina State in business administration, concentration in finance and minor in accounting.

Brown is a successful entrepreneur, model, and role model. Owning a business, walking in NYFW, Coach of the Year and being a staple in her community are just a few of her many accomplishments.

Now, Brown is focusing on FACTS in hopes of teaching financial literacy to local high school students.

“I started FACTS for Youth to be the first step toward success amongst teens financially and in all other aspects,” she said. “Through early learning, I want to prevent students from going into debt and having other financial setbacks.”

The mission at FACTS for Youth is to “instill financial knowledge, healthy habits and post-high school preparation to achieve success all while keeping a sound and physical health state.”

Also, “Through basic money management, healthy development, and college and career exploration we are building our youth and adding value to the community,” the mission states.

“This service includes the use of recruited volunteers and local high schools and city parks to run Saturday camps throughout the school year and summer camps held June- August,” Brown said. “The camps are implemented to demonstrate financial literacy while implementing healthy routines and preparing for life after high school. “

Brown created FACTS to provide a financial literacy enrichment program in underserved counties in North Carolina; promote healthy development in today’s youth; support post-high school plans through career exploration, interview training, and college application assistance; and provide opportunities for financial counseling to students and their families.

“Your ninth- through 12th-grader will meet athletes while gaining financial literacy and career training,” Brown said.

