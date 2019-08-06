Chair yoga class growing each month

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
The Hampton B. Allen Library in Wadesboro has experienced substantial growth in a year’s time. Although it started out with a faithful few, the class now has more than a dozen regular attendees.

Librarian Gibby Bachiochi started the yoga program almost two years ago to get the community together for some healthy activity that you couldn’t find around town.

Bachiochi also said chair yoga not only gives the body its needed exercise, but it includes fun and laughter.

The 45-minute class builds confidence, energy, provides stress relief, flexibility, and aches and pains are diminished as participants learn about their bodies. She also gives handouts of healthy alternatives.

“The goal is to get people energized in this stressful times, attitudes get positive as we learn new moves we can take with us and do anywhere as needed; and fellowship among the community,” Bachiochi said.

Chiropractor Marcus Pierce said that chair yoga is a good activity to keep the spine from suffering irreversible damage.

“It helps,” he said. “Mixing it with other physical therapy and seeing a chiropractor does more help than harm.”

Bachiochi also said one of the members, who had suffered a stroke, could not move his left arms and could barely move his legs before the starting the class.

“Now he’s able to do most of the exercises without effort,” she said. The member is almost able to completely straighten his left arm.

“I hope the public will feel better and positive, able to move without pain, and hopefully, not have to take medications,” she said. “I am looking forward to seeing more folks come, and I have truly enjoyed the program.”

