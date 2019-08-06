August 6, 2019 Anson Record News 0
Town approves

RV parking

PEMBROKE — The Pembroke Town Council approved an amendment on Monday that will allow the Odum Home to house volunteers on its campus.

After a public hearing, council members Theresa Locklear and Larry McNeill voted to change the town’s Unified Development Ordinance to allow the Baptist Children’s Home of N.C., which owns the Odum Home, to operate a camping trailer site in an Office & Institutional District. Council members Channing Jones and Ryan Sampson were not present, but the presence of Mayor Greg Cummings was enough for a quorum

The camping trailer pad will give volunteer organizations a site on which to park RVs and other camping trailers for extended periods of time.

Blue on panel to

find next president

LUMBERTON — County Manager Kellie Blue is one of seven members of a committee that will lead the effort to hire a new president for the University of North Carolina System.

Blue, who has been a member of the UNC Board of Governors since July 1, 2017, said individual committee members are not supposed to publicly speak about the search. Instead, they have agreed to speak as a single voice through statements. They will be seeking a replacement for Margaret Spellings, who resigned.

Blue resigned as a trustee at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke after serving one term and part of a second to join the Board of Governors.

Man charged in

fatal hit-and-run

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man has been charged with felony hit-and-run in relation to an accident this past week that left one person dead.

Ricky Ray Barnes, 53, admitted to being the driver of the vehicle that struck and killed 72-year-old Milford Oxendine Jr. near his Fairmont home on Friday.

Barnes, who also is charged with death by vehicle, and careless and reckless driving, both misdemeanors, was arrested on Sunday and jailed under a $50,000 bond.

Police: No foul

play suspected

HAMLET — Police confirmed Monday that the body of 29-year-old Steven Ray Bullard Jr. of Laurel Hill was found in Hamlet City Lake on Sunday afternoon.

Officers found the body at City Lake at about 1:45 p.m. Sunday after people who were fishing at the lake flagged down Corp. Barnes, who was conducting a traffic stop nearby, according to Police Chief Tommy McMasters.

McMasters said Monday that no foul play was involved in Bullard’s death after reviewing evidence.

From AP and staff reports.

