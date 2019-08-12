Commissioners honored for helping with camp

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
Judge Weaver Thomas honored Commissioner Vancine Sturdivant and Chairman Ross Streater for their efforts during the Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church camp.

“One thing I hear the sheriff say all the time is ‘you need to stand for something, or you will fall for anything,’” Thomas said. He also used the Biblical teachings of Daniel 3 as an example.

The scripture chronicles the story of King Nebuchadnezzar and his decree that whomever did not bow to his golden idol, would be thrown into a fiery furnance. Despite the threat of death, Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego would not bow and were thrown into the furnace. However, they did not die in their efforts to stand up for their beliefs.

There were 30-35 children at the Summer Enrichment Camp. They attended the camp every day for three weeks.

“We provided food, reading, writing and math,” he said. “Also, they got to know leaders in their community.”

Thomas said that the commissioners thought it not robbery for the children to be able to eat.

“It speaks to the character of this board,” he said. “The children had nourishing meals every day for three weeks.”

Thomas said there was also a bag for each student to carry home, so they would have food over the weekends.

“Thank you so very much; I do appreciate all that you did this summer for the children,” he said to Sturdivant and Streater. “If we counted all of our children, it would be 360 children that we provided for.”

Thomas presented the commissioners with a Certificate of Appreciation.

“With gratitude and recognition for participation in the rise of ‘Believe and Achieve Summer Enrichment Program,’” the certificate stated.

Thomas also presented them with camp shirts. He also gave shirts to County Manager Baron Monroe and Commissioner Harold Smith.

“Our county manager came and spoke to our boys about the importance of Entrepreneurship and leadership, and being of service to the community,” Thomas said. “Also, Smith provided food to our children, and talked to them about Enterprenuership and the importance of education.”

