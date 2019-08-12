McLeod honors teen volunteers

By: The Anson Record
McLeod Health Cheraw recently recognized 21 area teens for their participation in the 2019 Summer Teen Volunteer Program. A closing ceremony was held on August 1 at the hospital for the teens and their parents.

During their summer vacation, the teens volunteered to work directly with hospital healthcare professionals for a certain number of hours per month gaining experience in a variety of healthcare occupations. The 2019 group of volunteers contributed a total of 930 hours of volunteer service.

Mib Scoggins, Hospital Administrator for McLeod Health Cheraw, gave some brief information on the program’s origin.

“The McLeod Volunteer Program began in 1988 as an idea to interest high school teens in health care careers,” Scoggins said. “Offering teens an opportunity for ‘hands on’ participation in a healthcare environment has always been the program’s objective.”

The teens worked in various areas of the hospital during the months of June, July and early August performing such tasks as transporting patients, answering phones, making patient charts, supporting outpatient department staff, and assisting with other various projects.

Scoggins personally thanked the volunteers as each one received a certificate of appreciation.

“The most important benefit our volunteers provide is the overwhelming amount of joy they bring to our patients and staff while they were here,” Scoggins said. “We all have greatly enjoyed having this group of teens in our facility for the past few months and look forward to next summer’s group.”

The list of teens honored were:Daleeka Wall, Macy Sanders, Alexus Spencer, Shakeria Purefoy, Meghan Raynor, Carol Shea Linton, Kajayla Murphy, Raney Poole, Jada Campbell, Endia McInnis, Elizabeth Willard, Caroline Willard, Chandni Patel, Pooja Patel, Zhaniah Douglas, Aniyah Liles, Tionna Brand, Kamryn Phillips, Marissa Shannon, LaTavia Kelly and Hannah Cheek.

For more information about volunteer opportunities at McLeod Health Cheraw, please call (843) 320-3310

