Sturdivant, Adams gives supplies to almost 100 educators

August 12, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
-
-

Anson County Commissioner Vancine Sturdivant, founder of Faith Based Center of Hope, along with Harvest Ministries and Pastors Tim and Stave Adams, partnered together to raise funds and collect school supplies this year for every teacher and school in Anson County.

Teachers from every school in Anson came to Harvest to “shop” for school supplies for their classroom. This year, close to 100 educators and teachers stopped in to receive supplies to help students throughout the year that may not already have the necessary supplies to have a successful school year.

The event opened with encouragement and greetings from Lead Pastor Steve Adams of Harvest, followed by prayer for teachers and students by Harvest founder Pastor Tim Adams.

For many weeks prior to the event, many volunteers donated school supplies, money, and time to ensure teachers would receive the materials listed by each school throughout the county.

Wadesboro Walmart assisted in this year’s endeavor, allowing event volunteers to set up and collect donations and supplies for two weekends.

Sturdivant said that for over 20 years through God, the support of her husband, the late William Sturdivant and dedicated citizens, Faith Based Center of Hope has supplied youth uniforms and school materials in order to prepare students for an education.

“Each year the needs get larger, and each year a way is made to accommodate everyone,” she added. “Because of the generous, amazing, and unconditional love and kindness of Senior Pastor/Founder Tim Adams and Lead Pastor Steve Adams of Harvest Ministries Outreach Center, this has been one of our best years.”

Steve Adams said that the need is the call, and it has been our goal for over 20 years to try and answer the call.

“What makes this even greater is the partnership and coming together of organizations and people who see that we can do so much more if we unite and pull resources,” he added.

“We have been blessed to partner with Commissioner Sturdivant and Faith Based Center of Hope for over 16 years in various community and social projects – teamwork really does make the dream work,” Time Adams said.

“We thank God for everyone who donated,” Sturdivant and Steve Adams said. “Special thanks to everyone who played a part in this year’s success.”

Sturdivant and Adams gave a very special thanks to Wal-Mart of Wadesboro, and all the Associates for their help and commitment. They also gave thanks to event sponsors including: Poisson, Poisson and Bower, Showtime Tattoos of Rockingham, C&M Auto, Leavitt Funeral Home, Wadesboro Mayor Bill Thacker, Lady Bug of Wadesboro, Anson County Commissioner Jim Sims, Anson County Commissioner Lawrence Gatewood and the hundreds of Anson County citizens and others who donated each weekend at Wal-Mart.

“We are truly thankful,” Steve Adams said. “Event organizers look forward to a continued partnership to reach even more students, families, and people of Anson County.”

For more information or ways to partner please contact: 704-695-2879.

https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_school-supplies-6.jpg

https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_school-supplies-8.jpg

By Natalie Davis

The Anson Record