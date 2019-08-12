Local 4-Hers attend NC 4-H Congress

August 12, 2019
By: The Anson Record

Anson County 4-H’ers Quenton Cromartie and Milayjah Smith represented Anson County as delegates at the 2019 North Carolina 4-H Congress.

Held July 20-23, the event brought approximately 600 youth and their adult leaders to Raleigh for activities including presentations on various subjects, leadership and citizenship training, service opportunities, officer elections and more.

“This was a great experience for both Quenton and Milayjah,” said director, Sam Cole.

4-H is a fun program where youth get to learn by doing.

“With more than 10,000 established 4-H programs across North Carolina, you can be a part of 4-H wherever you live,” he said. All youth between the ages of 5 and 19 are invited to join.

