Still no permenant resolve for recreation efforts

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record

Although Mitchell Huntley did not attend the town council meeting, discussion of recreational activities was on the agenda.

According to Mayor Bill Thacker, the decision has been made to approach the Civitan Club about donating a parcel of land — and that contact with the Club will be left up to Huntley.

“The manager has talked with some Civitan members and I’ve talked to several, and they pretty much are waiting for a presentation from Huntley,” Thacker said,

Huntley has to attend a Civitan Club meeting, and present to the board what his intentions are with the parcel of land.

“They’re not sure if they still own Civitan Park,” Thacker said. “They’re going to check on it, but the folks I’ve talked with are receptive, if they can work out the land issue.”

He added Huntley should reach out to the president of the Club.

Tina Cain, daughter of Lester Williams, former Civitan president, reached out to The Anson Record about Huntley’s efforts, and had several suggestions and insight for Huntley.

“My father is credited with the establishment of what was known as the Civitan Park (off Hwy. 74/or Hwy. 52),” she said.

Cain said she recently went to the park, and learned the memorial for her father was covered in weeds.

“The ball park area is mowed but the field seems to indicate lack of use,” Cain said. “I actually have just reached out to leadership about how this happened, and the timing of the article about Huntley trying to find recreational space is uncanny.”

Cain said she through the recent articles, she learned Huntley is a school board member trying to help local youth, but she also understand the liability issues that public entities have to take into consideration as well.

“I live in the Greensboro area now, and some time back area leadership reached out to Senators Burr and Tillis regarding a growing concern over increase in gangs,” she said. “Perhaps Mr. Huntley could look into seeking their help, just as the city of Greensboro did.”

She went on to say, “Further help might be available through an executive order that President Trump signed that created opportunity zones. My understanding is the intent of this order is to help the very kids that Mr. Huntley is trying to help.”

Cain agreed that speaking with the Club is the best option to gain access to the park. She added that he should speak at meetings of the Rotary Club, and church groups in the area.

“He might find some support or input that might be helpful,” she said. “He might also want to ask the county and town leadership what steps they have taken or are taking to address the underlying problems Mr. Mitchell has raised.”

Cain went on to say, “He has my prayers in his effort to help these youth.”

