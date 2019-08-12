State to observe ‘Safe + Sound Week’

“Safe + Sound” is a year-round federal OSHA campaign to encourage all workplaces to implement safety and health programs.

While the state of North Carolina has participated in the national campaign for many years, this year, the week of Aug. 12-18 has officially been declared “Safe + Sound Week” in North Carolina.

“We are pleased with the proclamation issued by Gov. Cooper to recognize “Safe + Sound Week” in North Carolina,” Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry said. “Please visit the USDOL website and join 51 other North Carolina businesses that have already registered as participants in the campaign to help expand the safety and health culture that has taken root throughout our state.”

Last year, more than 2,700 businesses across the country helped raise awareness about workers’ safety and health by joining the campaign to recognize efforts of commitments to safety and health.

“North Carolina has made great strides over the years, but we are seeing an uptick in work-related fatal incidents this year,” said Kevin Beauregard, director of the NCDOL Occupational Safety and Health Division. “It is easy to become complacent in the workplace, especially while North Carolina’s injury and illness rate for private industry is at an historic low 2.3 per 100 full-time workers. Continued safety discussions and strong occupational safety and health programs are extremely important.”

There are many ways that employers and employees can participate in the campaign. Some employers have hosted lunches with games and prizes while others have provided additional breaks to discuss potential hazards and promote safety. Safety and health programs help businesses prevent workplace injuries and illnesses, improve compliance with laws and regulations, reduce costs, engage workers, enhance social responsibility goals, increase productivity and enhance overall business operations.

All organizations that are participating this year, be sure to use #SafeAndSound2019 and #SafeAndSoundAtWork on social media. For more information on the campaign, visit www.osha.gov/safeandsound/.

