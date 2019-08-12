UNITING THE COMMUNITY

In 1956, when our happy little house proved too small, Daddy said we were moving down the hill into Grandpa’s house. Weeks before we moved, I remember going down to look at the things in Grandpa’s office, which had been locked up since he died in 1931.

There was a roll top desk, some black medical books, a broken head-mirror, what looked like a tiny electric motor with a hand crank mounted on a board, used to treat patients with “bad nerves,” and two bags Grandpa had carried medicine to his patients in.

Grandpa died in 1931, Grandma in 1939, so I only saw them in photographs. Grandpa looked like John Phillip Sousa, a slim man with a well-trimmed beard and a dignified manner. But Grandma just looked a Mona Lisa, but distant and sad. I learned that their house was something like them.

Trying to sleep the first night there, I felt smothered by a dry and dusty smell that caught in my throat. I may have covered my head up so I could breathe easily enough to go to sleep. This continued for several nights.

“Daddy, I can’t stay in that room,” I said.

“Why not, son?”

“Come back here and let me show you,” I must have said. “After I lie down, my throat starts to tickle. I try to stifle the cough ….”

“Let me lie down there,” Daddy said. He lay down on my bed, and looked up through the rafters at the shingled roof.

“I can’t smell a thing, son.”

If mama tried, she couldn’t sense anything wrong there either.

“Could I move my bed to the dining room, anyway?” I asked.

We walked into the dining room. “It has a full ceiling,” I said. And all the walls are covered with wood.”

“I don’t know why not,” Daddy said.

He looked at mama, who nodded. After we set my single bed up along the wall of the dining room, I never had trouble breathing, again.

“Wonder why you couldn’t sleep in yonder? “ Daddy asked.

“I don’t know,” I said, giving all the truth I had at the time. Today, I have to admit there was something more.

After we cleaned out Grandpa’s office, we got rid of the medicine bottles, then stacked the rest of his things on two sawhorses, which we set up in the room where I would later try to sleep.

One day when I was messing around in the house by myself, Daddy’s cousin came over to find me in the back bedroom with the electro-shock machine.

“Hey Milt,” I grinned. “Look what I got. This machine will shock you … really.”

Milt did not acknowledge me, but bounded for the medicine bags.

‘Milt,” I said, as he began groping through the leather satchels. “Milt, what is it?”

Milt did not answer. I craned my head so I could see his face: his eyes fixed on the interior of the medicine bags; his skinny jaw muscles bulging, his thin lips tight, the veins in his neck pumping, sweat popping out on his forehead.

“Stop it, Milt,” I said. “Stop it.” I looked away.

“Milt … Milt … sStop it …. “ I continued. “You’re scaring me.”

Milt did not answer.

Finally, when his search proved futile, he must have stopped, but I do not know this for sure because this memory has been totally erased. All that remains is an image of Milt transformed into someone I did not know—someone completely enthralled by a hurtful power, and my sense of helplessness and terror from which I could not escape.

For decades I was never the same, continually terrorized by the same power that controlled Milt, a power which told me plainly—but without words—that he would kill my Daddy if I told anyone what I had seen that day. Under his sway, I obeyed. The matter was closed.

But some unexpected light came a few weeks later, while Daddy and I were standing near the drug store in Wadesboro.

“Isn’t that Milt over yonder?” I asked .

“Yes,”

“Why didn’t he catch a ride to town with us, Daddy?”

“I don’t think Milt wants to talk to us right now, son,” He pointed. “Look.”

I saw Milt approach a man I did not know, to say something to him. The man shook his head “no,” so Milt searched ‘til he found someone who nodded “yes.” Then Milt smiled, reached in his pocket, drew out something, and handed it over.

“When he’s not needing dope, you couldn’t ask for a better man,” Daddy continued. “But he will do anything for dope. I mean anything.”

“Oh,” I said.

“’I’m sorry to say it,” Daddy replied. “But Milt has been a dope addict ever since he was a boy. The druggists won’t sell him paregoric. He has to pay somebody else to buy it for him.”

I had just turned fourteen; it would take six decades for me to understand the true identity of the one who enslaved Milt … the one who had made me unable to sleep in my room, the one who continually threatened to kill my loved ones, the one who stole the joy from Grandpa’s house, to replace it with fear, terror, and sadness — the one known as author of evil, the master of the lie, the devil.

I learned that he claims power which he does not have: over those who belong to Christ, those who have learned to call the name of Jesus out loud to make the devil’s taunts become weaker and weaker, until the scripture is fulfilled and the devil flees the scene.

I learned that the taunts will continue, even though the enemy is defeated, that his taunts are lies, which we must resist, to know the power of the living Christ.

A friend told me the evil one does not bother him often; I told him I could not say that.

If you are like my friend, be grateful; if you are like me, call the Name. Out loud. Until you see results, and gain victory over the power that ruined my Grandpa’s house.

Leon Smith is a storyteller and regular contributor to The Anson Record.