UNITING THE COMMUNITY

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
National Night Out on Tuesday brought law enforcement and citizens together for an evening of dancing, food, music and unity.

Citizens poured throughout Uptown Wadesboro for the event; giving them direct access to see law enforcement outside of their perspective positions.

Snowcones and food bags were handed out throughout the event.

Children enjoyed bouncy houses, facepainting, touring the Wadesboro Fire Department blow-up house and the new police vehicles.

Citizens and officers danced collectively, and performed the wobble, chacha slide and others.

Anson County Partnership for Children and Anson Pediatrics were also in attendance , giving out books and other supploes to children.

“As chief, I was just so proud of the citizens, especially our young community that made this event so special,” said Wadesboro Police Chief Thedis Spencer. “Our goal is to continue to make this event grow even bigger.”

Sierra Torrence, citizen, said her overall opinion of the event was great, but she wished there were more activities for interactions.

“I think the kids had a blast,” she added.

She also said she wished more people would’ve showed up.

“As for those that came, I think it showed that all cops are not out to get you,” Torrence said. “They’re just doing their job, which is to protect and serve.”

She added that, “Yes, they’re blue, but they are also humans, who live to have fun and interact with others just like suvillians. I think this was a great opportunity to get to see them out of character and just being themselves.”

Spencer added, “thank you to the vendors, Wadesboro Police Department, and Anson County Sheriff’s Office that assisted and promoted this event.”

