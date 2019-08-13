NASA agent visits library

The Children’s Summer Reading Program wrapped up with a visit from National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Solar System Ambassador Lori Townsend.

Recently, Townsend spent time at NASA Goddard Maryland.

She said one of the coolest things there was that they got to see the clean room, where scientists built the new telescope being launched in 2021, called the James Webb Space Telescope.

“You’ve probably heard of Hubble,” she said. “If you have, this is the next generation of Hubble.”

Townsend said that another interesting thing she found out while visiting NASA Goddard is that they’ve already built the prototype for the next telescope. The telescope will not be out until the next 20-25 years.

“It is just now in plastic prototype development,” she added. “It will be several more years before it becomes launchable.”

She gave them a tour of the solar system using NASA Eyes; a site that you can download on to your desktop to watch and tour the planets, satellites, space crafts etc.

“My favorite thing about is that you are able to manipulate where in the solar system you can look,,” Townsend said. “You can tilt things around.”

She started in the middle of the solar system, zooming into the Sun.

The website shows where the planets were at the exact time you view the site.

Townsend used balls that represented the sun and planets to demonstrate how the planets revolve around the sun. She allowed the children to hold the planets and walk around the child holding the sun.

“This is called an orbit,” she added. “This is one of the things that a planet has to do in order to be called a planet. That’s why Pluto got kicked out of the club.”

Pluto does not clear its orbit.

“If you notice the spherical shape of the planets, Pluto does not have enough gravity to hold its spherical shape,” she said. “If you can’t meet three of the criteria, you cannot be a planet.”

Pluto is down two of the criterias required.

“These are two of the three interior planets,” Townsend said, pointing to Mercury, Venus, and Earth. “The farther away we get from the sun, the greater the distance.”

Townsend pulled out a measuring tape to bring down the miles between planets to a more visual size.

Placing the planets at the distances, she showed the children where the planets would be.

“The asteroid belt is what separates the rocky planets from the gas giants,” she said. “Beyond the asteroid belt is where we find Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.”

She added, “They’re exponentially larger than the interior rocky planets.”

Townsend said that there’s no solid surface on the gas giants.

The earth is 93 million miles from the sun.

“We’re called the third rock from the sun because we’re the third rocky planet from the sun,” she added.

She allowed the children to read the numbers on the measuring tape.

“There’s no place on Earth for us to show any of this in real distances, so we have to bring it down to smaller numbers,” Townsend said. “We have to scale it down.”

For every 10 million miles, Townsend turned them into 10 meters.

“The outer planets are so far from the sun, they have very little visible light,” she said. “The benefits of having this information is what it tells us when we’re thinking about finding a suitable home.”

Townsend said it isn’t possible for humans to live on most of the other planets.

“The truth of the matter is that earth is the only Goldielocks planet,” she added. “We have just the right amount of light, gravity, distance from the sun so that we’re not impacted by the ultra-violent rays, and the fact that our atmosphere is able to exist, provides us with life giving water.”

She added, “Until we find a place that has the same Goldielocks affect that earth has, we have to figure out what to do with this one.”

Throughout the summer, the kids have been learning a lot about space as a whole.

“Having Lori Townsend from the Solar System Ambassador program put everything they have learned together,” said Destiny Dows, librarian. “The kids who had come to multiple programs were able to understand and answer her questions to them about planets, stars, and the moon.”

Dows added, “Since the kids knew she was getting her information directly from NASA, they asked her the in-depth questions they had been pondering since the start of summer.”

Children’s program comesto an end for the summer