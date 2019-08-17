FACTs Camp opens teens’ eyes to financial responsibility

HOLLA! Community Center hosted FACTS for Youth financial workshop.
“The goal is to increase financial awareness and literacy at the high school level through FACTS for Youth camps, featuring the Reality of Money Game, a collaborate of State Employees Credit Union,” said Jasmine Brown, founder.
In the Reality of Money game, students learn the importance of post- secondary education, savings, budgeting, and money management.
“Students are assigned a profile that includes their marital status, occupation, education level, and income,” Brown said. “The students then go to life stations to make day-to-day decisions on groceries, transportation, rent, and childcare.”
Olivia Cooley was given a profile as a single mother whose occupation was a computer programmer.
“I loved it and it really helped me figure out ways to spend money better,” Cooley said when asked about the game. “I realized how much my mom and dad spend every year, and I couldn’t imagine doing it alone.”
Facts Camps along with the Reality of Money taught students the importance of savings, budgeting, money management and post-secondary.
Brown said she found collaborating with State Employees Credit Union gave students hands on experience with money management.
She also said one of her favorite parts of the activity is when the students start comparing lives. Some were maintenance workers or web designers, some had kids and others didn’t, some went to college and others didn’t finish high school.
“It’s a great feeling to see how excited they get learning about something they know they’ll need,” Brown said. “It’s even better to see the looks on their faces when they see how expensive some things are.”
“I hand a lot of the credit to Leon Gatewood and the SECU employees for taking the time out of their day to assist in delivering this important and practical educational event in a community that needs it,” Brown said.
Attendee, Reagan Brown said the workshop was a fun experience.
“I loved it because I learned about how real life will be and everyone was so nice and helpful,” Reagan Brown added.
Jasmine Brown continues to try to bring this program to counties across North Carolina as the first step towards success amongst teens financially and in all other aspects. Through early learning, Brown hopes to prevent students from going into debt and having other financial setbacks that are easily preventable.