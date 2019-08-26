Navy sailor treated to special day

August 26, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: W. Curt Vincent - Staff writer
POLKTON — On Saturday morning, an Anson County facility opened its arms to a military man from the region and treated he and his family to a day of enjoyment before he is deployed.

Four Branches Sporting Preserve in Polkton hosted U.S. Navy Sailor Josh Teesdale, along with his family and friends, for an entire day of shooting on the course.

“The two owners of Four Branches, Logan and David, along with their wives and staff made my son Josh feel very special,” said Adam Teesdale, a resident of Stanly County. “They gave Josh some shooting equipment from there store.”

Along with a day full of shooting, paid for by friends of Josh, the staff of Four Branches Sporting Preserve provided the group with lunch.

Josh Teesdale is an aviation ordinance man with the Navy, and is a four-year veteran. He had come home for a couple of weeks to visit with family and friends, but will soon ship back out overseas for a long deployment in the Middle East aboard the USS Truman, one of the Navy’s nuclear-powered super carriers.

“His mom and I sure miss him when he is gone,” Josh’s father said, “but we’re so very proud of him.”

