Nearly 500 votes cast so far during Early Voting

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
Anson County Board of Elections will be open Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2 for Early Voting.

Early Voting has begun in the 2019 special election for the 9th District congressional seat.

“In an effort to offer voters an additional opportunity to cast their ballot in the Special Congressional District 9 Election, the Anson County Board of Elections unanimously across party lines approved operating hours,” said Elections Director Steve Adams.

The office will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Labor Day as well.

Early Voting runs through Sept. 6, located at 402 Morven Road in Wadesboro.

As of noon Monday, 493 votes have been cast, which is high for Anson County during special elections. There are five new registrations, and 11 were updated.

“While normal voter turnout is significantly lower in special elections, our board members felt like by offering a full day of voting on Labor Day, this would provide Anson voters an additional voting opportunity,” Adams said. “I commend the board for their teamwork in this.”

For information, important dates or additional questions, please contact the Anson County Board of Elections at 704-994-3223 or via email at sadams@co.anson.nc.us.

