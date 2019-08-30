FirstHealth educates during Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month

FirstHealth of the Carolinas will join ovarian cancer survivor, Marlene Thomas and others by educating woman and families during

Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month.

In September, FirstHealth will obser

ve Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month by sharing information about cancers affecting the female reproductive organs, including the ovaries, cervix, uterus, fallopian tubes, vagina and vulva.

“I tell everyone that early detection is the key,” Thomas said. She is also a dental hygienist.

“When a patient gets in my chair or when I see people in the community, I take those opportunities to tell them that there is no screening tests for ovarian and some other types of gynecological cancers,” Thomas added. “People may get tired of me saying it, but I’m on a mission.”

Both Thomas and her twin sister Darlene Reeves experienced ovarian cancer, placing them among the 1 in 78 women nationwide who develop ovarian cancer in her lifetime.

The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that in 2019 about 22,530 women nationwide will receive a new ovarian cancer diagnosis and 13,980 women will die from the disease. In North Carolina, the estimates are 700 new cases and 420 deaths. And that’s just ovarian cancer. An additional 86,470 women in the United States will be diagnosed with other cancers of the reproductive system this year and 19,120 will die, according to the ACS.

“The good news is that when diagnosed and treated in the earliest stages, the five-year survival rate of gynecologic cancer is more than 90 percent,” said FirstHealth gynecologic oncologist Michael Sundborg, M.D. He is also Thomas’ physician.

“At FirstHealth, we share Marlene’s passion to educate women and their families about early detection,” Sundborg said. “Women need to know their bodies, be aware of symptoms and make sure to get their annual check-ups with their gynecologist.”

While Reeves experienced post-menopausal bleeding, an obvious sign that something was wrong, Thomas had no blatant symptoms.

“I had bloating, but I didn’t think anything about it,” Thomas said. “Now I know that is a symptom.”

According to FirstHealth, in addition to bloating, other symptoms to be mindful of include pelvic and abdominal pain, difficulty eating or feeling full quickly, and urinary issues including changes in frequency or urgency.

“Also, Darlene’s and my pap tests came back as normal, so we thought we were in the clear,” Thomas said. “We didn’t realize that a pap test does not screen for ovarian cancer, but we do now. That’s why it’s important to know the symptoms.”

Sundborg said while every woman is at risk of developing gynecologic cancer, increased risk factors include:

Obesity

Menopause at a late age

Smoking

Never having been pregnant

Use of certain medications, such as birth control pills and estrogen

Advanced age

Family history, particularly for ovarian cancer

FirstHealth offers a variety of oncology support services.

“Our goal is to care for women and their families during the entire cancer journey,” said Matt Sherer, administrative director of FirstHealth’s Oncology and Clinical Trials programs.

Women in the Sandhills facing a gynecologic cancer diagnosis have access to first-rate care at FirstHealth Cancer Care with its full continuum of gynecologic cancer services: genetic testing, diagnosis and counseling, surgery, medical management, chemotherapy, clinical trials and long-term follow-up.

Comprehensive cancer services include patient navigation, integrative medicine, nutrition and dietary assistance, stress management, massage therapy, clinical trials and more. For more information, visit www.nccancercare.org.

For Thomas and Reeves, also a dental hygienist, their cancers were detected early and they are back at work.

“Know your body and know the symptoms,” Thomas said. “Darlene and I are living proof of early detection.”

