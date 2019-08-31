HOLLA! tennis team attend two national championships

HOLLA! Eagles tennis team is making its presence known at national championships.

“HOLLA! Eagles reached the pinnacle of tennis,” said Alex Gaddy, activities director.

Eagles Brenre Taylor, ZaKahia Hisxon and Jeremiah Kirkley first landed at the American Tennis Association national championship in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The young Eagles were able to win one match at the tournament by Hisxon, student at Anson Middle School. An Anson County Early College senior, Taylor fell to the No. 1 seeded player in the tournament.

According to the ATA website, the oldest black sports organization in the country was founded in Washington, D.C., in 1916, with a mission to promote black tennis in America, as a result of blacks being barred from competing in USLTA-sanctioned events.

The ATA founders established the first ATA National Championships a year later. Held in Baltimore, the inaugural championships included just three events – men’s and women’s singles and men’s doubles. Today, the ATA National Championships has grown to include 50 competitive categories, with thousands of competitors ranging from 10 to 80 years of age.

“The HOLLA! Organization is very pleased with our young players for not only participating in the tournament, but also for networking and building relationships with the tennis community from all over the country,” Gaddy said.

The next stop is the U.S. Open with One Love Tennis organization from Wilmington.

To support the program, contact 704-851-3144.

