BRLC gearing up for annual charity bike ride

August 31, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record

Burnsville Learning and Recreation Center will host its annual God Glorious Charity Ride on Sept. 28.

“The GGC would love to have your participation,” said Carol Smith, BRLC director. “There are usually a large group of bikers from far and near who support this event annually.”

They will also host a huge yard sale.

Smith said the Annual Fundraiser Project is how BRLC provides resources for low income families and children in the area. BRLC provides food items weekly through their Emergency Pantry.

Volunteers help children with their homework after school, also furnishing meals and snacks daily.

BRLC also provide education classes to adults weekly, and different materials are made available to families experiencing short time crisis in Anson and other surrounding counties.

“We hope that you can be with us,” Smith said. There will be a complimentary breakfast and lunch for all bikers and riders.

Smith said financial donations will be accepted from non-riders that wish to have breakfast or lunch.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and riders will take off at 11 a.m.

Rider fee is $20 and an $5 fee will be added for second riders.

“Bring your spouses, children, friends and especially God,” Smith said. “Hope to see you all there.”

Coordinators are Mitchel Liles, Jewel Brewer, Nelson Jackson, Johnny Burns, Curtis Crump, Danny Pearson, Bobby Sturdivant and James Brewer.

For information, visit www.burnsvillelc.org or call 704-826-8737.

