I think I like both

Sitting at pizza and salad at a men’s group meeting, I had come to enjoy a meal, and offer a half-hour program. I did not expect to talk about poetics.

“I like the words better than music ,” Lou said, seeing my banjo case.

“Really?”

“Yes,” he replied. “I like the spoken word much better.”

“In a recitation?” I asked. “Like Lester Flatt did with Father’s Table Grace?”

“No,” he smiled. “I just like the words … with no music at all.”

“You’re the first person I have ever heard say that,” I replied.

“I like words.”

I wasn’t sure how to respond, because I had come to sing as well as to speak, dealing with passages from Psalm 51, which I had set to original tunes. Let me deal with the Psalm then come back to the poetics.

Psalm 51 was written by King David, after he saw Bathsheba bathing on a house top, then brought her to the palace enjoy her company, as if they were married. After learning she was pregnant, David tried to shift the blame to Uriah, her husband, by ordering him to Jerusalem, ostensibly to provide a report on the war, but in fact to send him to his house to spend time with his wife, and thereby have him assume fatherhood for David’s child.

When Uriah was too honorable to spend time in enjoying his own bed while his countrymen risked their lives in battle, David sent his soldier back, bearing sealed orders that Uriah be abandoned in battle so that he would be killed by the enemy. After Uriah died and was buried, the King brought the grieving widow to the palace as his wife.

After Bathsheba gave birth to their son, the prophet Nathan visited the palace to tell the King a story, one rife with double meaning. [You can read the original story at 2 Samuel 11-12]

“There were two men in certain town,” the prophet said, “one had a single lamb, the other had many.”

“The poor man raised his one ewe lamb on a bottle, held it his chest while it slept, and protected her as if she were his daughter. The other man had too many lambs to count. But when a guest came to visit him, he took the poor man’s lamb, killed it and prepared it for his guest.”

“Find him, Nathan,” the King shouted. “Bring him to me. This man deserves to be killed, and his heirs to repay the debt four-fold.”

Nathan paused, looked the King directly in the eye, and said… “You are the man.”

As the depth of his rebellion toward God became apparent to him, David was cut to the heart and begged the Lord to forgive him.

Sometime after David’s confession, Nathan consulted God then told David that the Lord had heard his prayer, and had forgiven him: David would not die, but God would take the young child back, and unrest would plague his family for the rest David’s life.

Not long after Nathan left the palace, the child took sick.

Seeking God and praying for his son’s life, David lay on the earth, without eating, for seven days.

This was his state of mind when he wrote Psalm 51:10, which I sang to the Men’s Group.

Create in me an clean heart, O God, and renew a right spirit in me.

Then the next verse:

Cast me not away from thy presence, and take not your holy spirit from me.

Then adding an exclamation, I sang the first line once more.

[Oh, Oh] Create in me a clean heart O God and renew a right spirit in me.

These words, sung as David’s heartfelt plea, seemed to make the Psalm more powerful, than simply reading them.

To complete the story, God kept His word through Nathan, and called the child back to Himself, but He heard David’s plea for renewal of the Holy Spirit, who returned to sustain the King and his wife. Evidence of this fact is seen in the birth of the son we know as Solomon.

Writing the present article and considering Lou’s position, I looked up “Poetry on the Brink,” at bostonreview.net in which Poet Mark Zapruder argues that songs relate to the musical information that surrounds them, whereas poems relate to silences –cultural and actual – which surround them.

So the effect of Father’s Table Grace, with What a Friend played softly behind it, is quite different from the spoken words of the lyric — because the contexts are different. Maybe the content of the words alone with cultural and actual silences appeals more to the intellect, while the content of the music and words appeals more to the emotions.

Several years ago, I observed the effect of words and music in a nursing home. Before the program began, a nurse pushed a tiny woman to the front row in a wheel-chair; I noted she was not alert, and that her posture indicated she may have suffered a stroke. The nurse told me that the woman was unable to speak. As the band sang old hymns, the lady in the wheel chair continued to slumber . But at the end of the program when she heard these words …

Amazing Grace how sweet the sound,

That saved a wretch like me …

She began to sing, ever so softly. I could see her lips moving and I could hear her words. I also saw the tears that welled up in her eyes.

This lady was absolutely unable to speak. Then, something in that old hymn touched her very heart, and brought back words and tune and showed that , though mute, she still had the ability to speak in melody.

This observation surprised me, for I did not know that patients who have had the hemispheres of their brains surgically separated , lose their speech, but not their ability to sing, and do those with other brain injuries.

So, Lou prefers the spoken word. I know stories go places a song cannot. Songs deal with emotions, and sparse facts. If we could speak to the poet David, he might agree, reminding us that his verses were written to be sung, but that he did not write down the music to David’s Songs.

After considering Lou’s position, I think I like both.

