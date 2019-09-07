Anson 4-H Livestock Show ‘tremedous success’

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
The Anson County Cattlemen’s Association and Anson County 4-H worked together to host the 2019 Anson County 4-H Youth Livestock Show at Matt and Paulette Helm’s Hay Barn in Wadesboro.

The event awarded over $1,000 in premium money to youth. There were 21 youth participating from Anson and surrounding counties.

“These youth brought with them more than 20 beef heifers and competed in both showmanship and breed classes,” said Samuel Cole, 4-H agent.

Anson County 4-H’ers placing in the showmanship classes included Cloverbud Showmanship, non-competitive participants Lane Helms and EB Carpenter.

In the Junior Showmanship class, Maddie Carpenter placed 1st and Ally Helms placed 2nd. In the Intermediate Showmanship class, Lynlee Martin placed 1st. In the Senior Showmanship class, Allen placed 2nd and Akela Martin placed 4th.

“Within the British Breed division, heifers were classed by their age,” Cole said.

In the January 2019 and later class, Helms placed 1st and EB Carpenter placed 2nd. In the November-December 2018, class Maddie Carpenter placed 2nd and Akela Martin placed 4th. In the September-October 2018 class, Maddie Carpenter placed 1st, Allen placed 2nd, Akela Martin placed 3rd, and Lynlee Martin placed 4th. In the January-April 2018 class, Helms placed 1st and EB Carpenter placed 2nd. In the September-December 2017 class, Allen placed 3rd.

Maddie Carpenter was the reserve champion for the British Breed Division.

“Within the Continental Breed division, heifers were again classed by their age,” Cole said.

In the September-October 2018 class, Helms placed 1st. She was also the reserve champion for the Continental Breed Division.

After participating in shows this fall, heifers will be shown at the State Fair.

“The Cooperative Extension Center hopes this year’s show will grow into a larger annual Livestock program for young people,” Cole said. “We would like to thank Jessica Anderson, Livestock Agent in Wilson County for coming and judging our show, and also The Anson County Cattleman’s Association, along with Bruce and Carla Shankle and their various roles in making this livestock show possible.”

He went on to say, “Due to their efforts, this year’s 4-H Livestock Show was a tremendous success.”

For more information about this project and others that 4-H is involved in, contact Samuel Cole, 4-H agent, at 694-2915.

