2,500 cast early ballots for special election

September 9, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record

Early voting ended Friday, bringing an unusual total of 2,445 voters out to the polls.

During the realy voting: 1,769 democrats, 354 unaffiliated, and 322 republicans made their way to the Anson County Board of Elections for the Special Election Sept. 10.

This election is for the 9th District congressional seat.

In order to ensure that voters were able to cast their vote, the BOE was open during normal business hours during the Labor Day holiday.

The BOE stated that most people came with their spouses.

For information, important dates or additional questions, please contact the Anson County Board of Elections at 704-994-3223 or via email at sadams@co.anson.nc.us.

By Natalie Davis

The Anson Record