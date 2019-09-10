Monday’s weekly bridge results

September 10, 2019

LAURINBURG — The Bridge-At-The-Village group met Monday for the Common Game at Nite at Scotia Village in Laurinburg under the direction of Brian Potter.

The results were:

1. Mary Sutton and Eloise Carter

2. Vernon Baker and Diane Wood

3/4 tie: Doug and Connie Harris

with Joanne Martin and Ann Buie

The club regularly meets from 6 to 9 p.m. on Mondays in the Scotia Village Cafe, 2200 Elm Ave. in Laurinburg. The cost is $5 per player.