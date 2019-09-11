Grilled hasselback potatoes will brighten any meal

Let these yellow potatoes shine with every slice. Each slit can be decked out with toppings or tucked in for a delicious, layered experience.

These mini grilled hasselback potatoes are not only fun to look at, but also extremely delicious and easy to make. Buttery grilled potatoes, melty cheese, and as many toppings as you can think of — they are sure to be a welcome addition to your next game day party or late summer picnic, and they are gluten free.

***

Ingredients …

— Potatoes

1 lb baby yellow potatoes

3 Tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon minced garlic

Salt/pepper to taste

5-6 slices cheese of choice, cut into bite-sized pieces (I used cheddar)

— Garnish

Sour cream

Bacon bits

Chives½-inch piece ginger, peeled and minced

***

Directions …

Heat grill to high heat.

Rest each baby potato between two chopsticks (to act as a stop for the knife) and carefully cut vertical slits in each potato, about every 1/8-inch.

Place sliced potatoes on a plate and microwave at high on one side for 2 minutes. Flip potatoes over and microwave again for an additional 2 minutes.

Arrange potatoes on a large piece of aluminum foil. Set aside.

In a small bowl, mix together melted butter and minced garlic. Season with salt/pepper to taste.

Brush garlic butter mixture over each potato, making sure the butter drips into each cut.

Tuck pieces of cheese into the slits in the potatoes (does not have to be in every single slit).

Loosely cover/tent the potatoes with a second sheet of aluminum foil, crimping the two pieces of foil together along the edges to create a seal.

Place foil packet in your grill and cook for 20-25 minutes.

Remove foil packet from the grill and open the sealed edges. Some of your cheese will have melted into a puddle at the bottom of the foil – scoop that onto your potatoes (a lot of it should drip down into the slits).

Place grilled potatoes onto a serving dish.

Serve immediately, garnished with a dollop of sour cream, crumbled bacon, and chives.

For more potato recipes, go online to www.potatogoodness.com.