Women’s conference set

September 11, 2019 Anson Record News, Religion 0
-

Courtesy photo

Total Woman Outreach Ministry, Inc. and Leading Ladies will present the 2019 ‘Time For Me Women Conference’ on Friday, Sept. 20, starting at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 21, starting with a continental breakfast at 9:45 a.m. Lunch provided on Saturday. For information, call the Rev. Essie Davis at 910-361-0172 or Mechell Vasquez at 910-706-7829. The conference will be held both days at Union Grove Baptist Church with sessions for age groups 13 to 19, 20 to 40 along with 41 and up.

https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Women.jpg