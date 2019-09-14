Local agencies to observe Childhood Obesity Awareness Month

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month, and the Anson County Health Department is sponsoring a free educational class on childhood obesity Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 3 to 4 p.m.
Also, Anson County Partnership for Children will provide a PlayDaze Friday, Sept.20,at Little’s Park, 845 Airport Road in Wadesboro, 9 to 11 a.m.
“The target age group is from 2 to 5, however everyone is invited to come out and enjoy the fun regardless of age,” said Dinikia Savage, public health educator.
All children must be accompanied by an adult. If weather does not permit the partnership to perform outside, the event with be held at First Methodist Church.
“September is a month to encourage our youth to make healthy lifestyle choices,” Savage said.
“Childhood obesity is a major concern in the United States.”
According to ACHD, about one in three American kids and teens are overweight or obese; nearly triple the rate in 1963. Among children today, obesity is causing a large range of health problems. These include high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes and high blood cholesterol levels.
“Children become overweight and obese for many reasons,” she said. “The most common causes are genetic factors, lack of physical activity, unhealthy eating patterns, or a combination of these issues.”
Savage added that a child’s total diet and activity level play an important role in determining a child’s weight.
“Today, many children spend a lot time being inactive; for example, the average child spends about four hours each day watching television,” Savage said. “As computers and video games become more popular, the number of hours of inactivity may increase.”
She added that the best way to determine whether a child is over weight is by making a doctor’s visit.
The doctor will measure the child’s weight and height and total his or her body mass index (BMI), to compare this value to average values. The doctor will also consider the child’s age and growth patterns. This can help determine if the child’s weight is in an unhealthy range.
To help decrease childhood obesity parents and children can:
- Provide plenty of vegetables, fruits, and whole-grain products.
- Include low-fat or non-fat milk or dairy products.
- Choose lean meats, poultry, fish, lentils, and beans for protein.
- Serve reasonably-sized portions.
- Encourage your family to drink lots of water.
- Limit sugar-sweetened beverages.
- Limit consumption of sugar and saturated fat.
- Encourage physical activity.
“Anson County had the highest rate of overweight and obese children ages two through four in 2012 within its Peer County Group,” Savage said. “Anson County was one of three counties in its Peer County group with an increase in the percentage of overweight children ages two through four. Anson also had the highest percentage increase.”
To help decrease childhood obesity in Anson County, Atrium Health has applied the 5210 program to the schools of Anson. The 5210 program encourages five servings of fruits and vegetables daily, no more than two hours of screen time per day, one hour of activity or play time and zero sugary drinks.
For more information on childhood obesity or free educational sessions provided on childhood obesity, nutrition, or physical activity, contact Savage at (704) 994-3342.
The Anson County Health Department is located at 110 Ashe Street Wadesboro.