Lacey Hughes is DAISY Award winner for FirstHealth Carolinas

Lacey Hughes, R.N., has been recognized as a DAISY Award winner for FirstHealth of the Carolinas.

Hughes is a registered nurse on 4 Medical at Moore Regional Hospital. She was nominated for the award by a patient who describes her as a “wonder woman.” She credits Hughes’ care and compassion for making what was a dreaded hospital stay “more than bearable.”

According to the press release, the nomination letter details Hughes going above and beyond to meet the needs of her patient and making them as comfortable as possible.

“I’m currently an inpatient, but I don’t want to be and because of the nurse you’ve assigned to me, my stay has been made more than bearable,” the nomination reads. “From the moment Lacey walked into my room, she has been downright amazing.”

The letter went on to say, “You’ve picked a Wonder Woman for your nursing team, and you should be incredibly proud of Lacey; I am. I am so thankful and grateful for her that I had to write and tell you.”

The nomination letter goes on to praise the team of employees at FirstHealth who had a hand in providing an exceptional patient experience.

“The entire team has been lovely as well,” the letter said. “I have yet to meet one staff member that hasn’t been friendly and accommodating, and I am absolutely impressed.”

It also stated that FirstHealth outdid themselves.

“Special shout outs to Anthony who took me from CT to my room and stopped by daily to let me see his bright smile, and to LeKiah who took the time to stop and talk with me when I was alone,” it added. “Plus, your room service staff have been phenomenal, too. Each one has a smile, great attitude and is always friendly. Annie and Lynne are both so sweet. You’re lucky to have them.”

The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses was established by the Daisy Foundation, a not-for-profit, based in Glen Ellen, Calif. The foundation was started by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Barnes and his family received from nurses inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patients’ families. Today, there are more than 2,800 health care facilities in all 50 states and 17 other countries honoring their nurses with the DAISY Award.

FirstHealth of the Carolinas, which includes Moore Regional Hospital, Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond, Moore Regional Hospital – Hoke and Montgomery Memorial Hospital, recognizes an extraordinary nurse each month, and has since 2014. For more information on the DAISY Award, or to nominate a deserving nurse, visit www.firsthealth.org/daisy.

https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_DAISYaward.jpg