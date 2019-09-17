Lt. Kelly honored for assisting local man

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
Lt. Steven Kelly received honors for going well beyond his duties during a call at Walmart on June 25.

“I’m here today to award accommodations to Lt. Kelly from the town and the Wadesboro Police Department,” said WPD Chief Thedis Spencer. “I also want to commend former Fire Chief Bobby Usrey for the training that you brought here to Anson County.”

He went on to say, “It trains officers on what to look for in mental health issues, because everybody doesn’t deserve to go to jail, especially if they’re having those problems. With the training we received, our help goes a long way.”

Kelly gave a family more time with a lost loved one before his untimely death from a brain tumor.

He received the honors at the monthly town hall meeting.

“Before our arrival, Kelly made contact with the gentleman,” Spencer said. He added that the gentleman was around 50 years of age.

“He found the gentleman very disoriented, but during the investigation Kelly was able to get a phone number from him,” Spencer said. “He had been sitting at Walmart all night long, didn’t have any type of alcohol or drugs on him.”

Spencer said that about 30 minutes later Kelly received a call from the man’s father from Gastonia.

Kelly received background information on the man from his father; who did not know where he was.

“Kelly advised them to contact Crisis Intervention Team,” Spencer added.

Two days later, the family contacted Kelly to inform him that the gentleman had a brain tumor, and only had six months to live.

“Kelly received a phone call a few weeks later saying that the gentleman had passed on,” Spencer said. “They wanted Kelly to come to the funeral.”

He went on to say, “I talked to the father this morning. It is very sad, but he wanted to thank Kelly for giving them the opportunity to have the time left with his son because he didn’t have any knowledge that his son had a brain tumor.”

Kelly and his wife, present at the meeting, attended the funeral in Charlotte.

“He just wanted the town to know how blessed we are to have someone like Lt. Kelly,” Spencer said.

“Thank you, Steven, for your time and effort, and what you did for that gentleman,” said Wadesboro Mayor Bill Thacker.

