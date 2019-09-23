A man they called Reece

September 23, 2019
“That last accident was too recent,” Beth said over the phone, “… another claim will run your insurance up.”

“I guess I’m going to have to pay for this one myself.”

“If you want to avoid your rates going up.” She paused. “But I have a solution,” Beth continued, with a smile in her voice.

“What’s that?”

“I know a body man, who’s honest, and does really good work… at two-thirds the price of his competition.”

“I need to talk to him.”

“You sure do,” she said, then gave me Reece’s number.

The next afternoon, I drove the Hyundai out in the country, to a lonely stretch of highway with only a scattered house or two, before I came to the only business within five miles, a three-bay body shop, flanked on the left by a small trailer which had an air-conditioner humming in the window.

When I got there, Reece came out in shorts and a Chevy tee shirt, to welcome me, then looked inside the driver’s door to get the serial number, then walked all around the car making more pictures with his phone. He looked to be around 50, with the face and voice of an honest man.

We walked inside the trailer where he prepared the estimate at the computer. When he hit “print,” nothing happened.

“I’ve run out of paper,” he said. “A buddy of mine printed up some gun stuff, while ago. It turned out to run nearly a hundred pages.”

“Can you email the estimate to me?”

“That I can do.”

Before he pasted the estimate to the email, he showed me the bottom line on the computer screen.

“Even at $3,000,” I said to myself, “the price is $700 less than my next best estimate.”

“Let’s do it,” I told him.

“All right.”

Then he began to talk about his daughter, who was in a relationship with a man who demanded total control of her life, and that of their young son.

“Sounds like narcissism, to me,” I said.

“It does indeed,“ he said, “ the meanest kind — covert, sneaky narcissism, where he abuses her verbally, but keeps up a fine reputation with his friends.”

“She’s really having a hard time,” he continued. “Sometimes walking in the city alone at night, and even forgetting the way home.”

“I’m sorry,” I said. “I’m so sorry.”

“It is what it is.” He paused. “I can get started on your car, Monday morning.”

“Can I bring it down Sunday afternoon?”

“Sure just call me. I’ll come by the shop and let you in the gate.”

On the way home I wondered how Reese could offer me such a bargain.” His rent had to be low,” I thought; “he works by himself.” But I saw the real reason, in the slogan at the bottom of his email: “Reese’s Body Shop … a reputable collision repair facility that stands behind its work.“

After I left the car at his shop, we talked on the phone, and he sent me several texts to provide updates on his work. On Friday, the day the job was supposed to be finished, he called me.

“I’m having trouble matching the paint,” he said. “The car’s been painted before, but the paint numbers don’t match Hyundai’s records. I’m going to have to hand -mix the paint until I get a match.”

“I don’t want to rush you,” I said, “let me know when you’re done.”

The car was ready five days later. “I saved you a little money,” Reece said, over the phone.

“Really?”

“Yep. I was going to cut away the damaged door skin, and replace it. Then I realized I could smooth out the metal by hand, and save you seventy bucks.“ He paused. “Cutting off a welded door skin takes a lot more time than straightening one out.”

“I’m impressed,” I said, as we hung up. I was even more impressed when I saw his work.

I compared the color on the repaired door to the untouched one next to it — to see a perfect match. Then I sighted across the repaired surface to check for ripples in the metal. Reese’s work had no ripples. At all.

“He put his heart in this job,” I said to myself.

“I am really impressed,” I said to him, out loud.

“Good,” he smiled.

We went inside the little trailer where I wrote him a check. “You need a license number?”

He nodded “no,” said “thank you,” then tucked the check in his pocket.

“Been a pleasure doing business with you,” I said. “Before long, I’d like to do some more…on my other car…some paint scrubbed off the rear bumper.”

“Just bring it by.”

“I plan to do that,” I said. “By the way how did things work out with your daughter?”

“She’s out of the relationship and is getting help now,” he replied.

“I’m glad,” I said, thanked him again, and headed home.

A few weeks later, I called Beth for an insurance quote for my grandson, who just got home from Basic Training at Parris Island.

After we finished insurance talk, I said “Beth, Reece did a beautiful job on that Hyundai.”

“That was really bad, wasn’t it,” she said.

“What do you mean, ‘bad?’” I asked.

“Reece died on Sept. 10th.”

“What?”

“Reece died on the 10th.”

“No.”

“He’d been taking Tums by the handful, thought he had indigestion,” she said. “But it was his heart.”

“You know, Beth, it’s the strangest thing,” I said, “Reece has shown up all over my cell phone since I picked up that car. First time, I dialed him by derriere, and we talked. After that, his texts kept reappearing on my phone.”

“He may have been dead by then,” she sighed. “I don’t know how I’ll replace him.”

“I don’t think you ever will,” I said.

Not this man called “Reece,” whose Welsh name means “whole of heart.” I wish I had called him when I saw those texts keep coming up on my phone. I might have been able to help.

Leon Smith is a storyteller and regular contributor to The Anson Record.

