Seniors urged to check for Medicare plan changes

September 23, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: The Anson Record

Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey reminds Medicare beneficiaries to compare and evaluate their current plans and make necessary changes during the annual Open Enrollment Period.

Seniors can receive one-on-one help by calling Grace Senior Center at (704) 694-6616.

The press release states that Medicare plans and prices change, and it is important for Medicare beneficiaries to take advantage of the Open Enrollment Period by contacting local Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) counselors to save money, improve your coverage or both.

The Open Enrollment Period begins on Oct. 15, and runs for eight weeks to give senior enough time to review and make changes to their Medicare coverage. Changes must be made by Dec. 7, to guarantee coverage will begin without interruption on Jan. 1.

“Comparing Part D plans annually is imperative to insuring that the Medicare beneficiary has the best coverage for their prescription needs,” Causey said. “SHIIP counselors are available to help over the phone or in-person in all 100 counties in North Carolina.”

SHIIP is a division of the North Carolina Department of Insurance and offers free, unbiased information about Medicare, Medicare prescription drug coverage, Medicare Advantage, long-term care insurance and other health insurance issues. In addition to helping Medicare beneficiaries compare and enroll in plans during the Open Enrollment Period, SHIIP counselors can help people find out if they are eligible for Medicare cost savings programs.

Here are some of the ways to review and compare plans available for 2020:

  • Get one-on-one help from local SHIIP office by calling Grace Senior Center.
  • Get one-on-one help from SHIIP, the Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program, by calling 1-855-408-1212, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Seniors can also request in-person assistance in home county.
  • Visit www.medicare.gov/find-a-plan to compare current coverage with all of the options that are available in your area, and enroll in a new plan if you decide to make a change.
  • Review the Medicare & You handbook. It was mailed to people with Medicare in September.
  • Call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) 24-hours a day, seven days a week, to find out more about your coverage options. TTY users should call 1-877-486-2048.

For more information about SHIIP and the Medicare Open Enrollment Period, call 1-855-408-1212 or visit www.ncshiip.com.

The Anson Record