McLeod Health Cheraw offers free breast cancer awareness events

September 27, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: The Anson Record

Recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a priority for McLeod Health Cheraw.

They are offering free community Breast Cancer events during the month of October to inform Chesterfield, Marlbaro and surrounding counties of Breast cancer.

McLeod Health Cheraw will host free community Brunch & Learn talks at the public libraries in Cheraw and Bennettsville in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” said Arielle Williams, communications.

McLeod Breast Health Navigator Tracey O’Neal, RN, will be the guest speaker at both educational events. The events will take place on Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. in the meeting room at the Matheson Public Library, 227 Huger Street, Cheraw and on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. in the Kinney Room at the Marian Wright Edelman Public Library, 203 Fayetteville Avenue, Bennettsville.

“O’Neal will share crucial information with participants on early detection of breast cancer and advancements in mammography, effective treatment options, risk factors and prevention,” Williams said.

According to Williams, early detection saves lives. Each year, more than 200,000 women in the United States are expected to be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer.

“Nearly 40,000 women will die from the disease,” Williams added. “Early detection and effective treatment for breast cancer has been shown to improve survival.”

For information or to RSVP for one of these events, call McLeod Reservations & Scheduling at 843-777-2095.

