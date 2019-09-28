Community, social media help provide upgrades to Youth Court at Harvest Ministries

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
The Anson County community, partners, local businesses, and hundreds of social media donors raised funds to upgrade the basketball court located at Harvest Ministries.

“In August, we celebrated 20 years of Harvest being in existence, and we felt that the greatest way to honor the ministry, legacy, and community support that Harvest has worked to bring to this County would be to once again meet a need, which was to provide a great place of recreation for children and youth,” said Lead Pastor of Harvest Steve Adams.

Steve Adams also said the mantra of Harvest since its inception and founding by his father, Pastor Tim Adams has been to “find a need and fill it, find a hurt and heal it.”

Harvest took knowledge of the recreational needs of youth and reach out to local leaders, businesses, and social media for the support and financial sponsorships to upgrade the current recreation area.

“For 15 years we have watch hundreds each month use this court; though it needed fixed, didn’t look the best, we put lights up, opened the property, because there was a need for a place for our youth to go and play ball in a safe environment,” Tim Adams said.

He also added that they knew it needed upgrades, and like a lot of organizations; there are needs and places where resources have to be allocated.

“The outpouring of community support to get this done, only shows that this community values our children and youth, while at the same time showing that those who gave can be confident that the funds they donated actually went to the need,” Tim Adams said.

“We are overwhelmed, humbled, and grateful for each dollar, each check, and each donation that made this project possible,” Steve Adams added. “The greatest investment we can ever make is into the lives of others, and the completion of this court, is just that – a seed sown into lives of countless individuals who will not forget the generosity displayed.”

Tim and Steve Adams both said now that the court is repaired, the plan is to develop tournaments, contests, and more on an ongoing basis to offer resources to this community.

