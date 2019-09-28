Partnership offers ‘free play’ for children during Play Daze event

September 28, 2019
By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
The Anson County Partnership for Children held its annual Play Daze event for all children in childcare and NC Pre-K classes, giving children the opportunity to explore the world through free play.

According to executive director, Caroline Goins, the Partnership offered an unique and active day of play for approximately 100 children along with their teachers and caregivers. The goal was to improve the health and well-being of young children by promoting practical, playful experiences and opportunities.

“Play Daze celebrates the value of play and is designed to provide diverse play activities from toddlers to grandparents,” Goins said. The point is to play for the sake of playing, to be physically active, to challenge each individual to be creative in mind and body, to take risks, to make individual choices, to connect with their family, friends, neighbors and community, and share in the joy of discovery and interaction without the need for competition.”

She added that “children of all ages need opportunities for play.”

Play Daze is an opportunity for young children to enjoy supervised, unstructured playtime, where they are free to explore and use materials provided in 10 unique play stations including mud play, water play, bubbles, painting, tent building, etc.

Goins said free play promotes healthy living, regulates emotions, relieves stress, develops creativity, and builds confidence in young children.

The children were free to choose where they wanted to play during the event, which serves to promote critical thinking, problem-solving and creativity, develop confidence, and encourage physical activity.

The objectives of Play Daze is to increase physical activity, social interaction, and time spent outdoors; increase the time children spend playing independently or with other children in their own ways without adult interruption; positively alter adult attitudes towards children free play and their role in child development

“Many people look at play as children goofing off or letting out excess energy; however, play is the hand-on journey of children discover the world and how it works,” Goins said. “Play is a necessary part of growing a child’s mind and body.”

She went on to say, “The sooner children are engaged in active play; the faster positive behaviors will develop.”

Play Daze is a brain-child of Be Active Kids. Be Active Kids is an award-winning, signature program of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation. This innovative, interactive health program for children age birth to five is available to adults working in childcare centers, childcare homes, and schools across North Carolina.

