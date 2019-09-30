Queen for a day

Courtesy photo

The African-American Heritage Committee recognized and crowned June B. Harrell on Saturday as Mrs. Kuumba 2019. Generally the festival is accompanied by a pageant with elementary, middle and high school girls and, at the festival, a queen is crowned. This year it wase decided not to have the pageant, but recognize a young lady who has supported the pageant every year. Harrell, a retired educator and long-time community activist, each year of our pageant ensured the girls had the clothing they needed, trophies, crowns and sashes by personally and quietly donating these things herself. She was honored for being the epitome of a queen — gracious and giving.

