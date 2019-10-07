Northeastern Tech. offers financial aid advice for potential students

Northeastern Technical College (NETC) awarded over two million dollars in financial aid to students for the 2019 Fall Semester.

Federal Pell Grants combined with State Programs such as Lottery Tuition Assistance, Life Scholarship, SC Promise, and other local scholarships lighten the financial burden of college, making it more affordable for NETC students.

Sheryll Marshall, NETC Coordinator of Financial Aid, said the vast majority of NETC students who fill out the FAFSA are eligible for federal financial aid.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is the most important step in securing financial aid. The information collected on the FAFSA determines eligibility for Pell Grant funding and other forms of financial assistance.

“Not qualifying for the Pell Grant is not the end of the road for students needing financial assistance,” she said. “Students who are denied aid after completing the FAFSA may become eligible for other funding sources, such as the SC Promise.”

To begin the application process, students should visit www.fafsa.gov. Use NETC’s Federal School Code, 007602, and NETC will receive a copy of your FAFSA results.

To apply for financial aid for the 2019-20 academic year, students should use their 2017 tax returns. Effective Oct. 1, students can begin applying for aid for Fall 2020 by completing the 2020-21 FAFSAusing 2018 tax returns.

NETC’s Enrollment Center is available to assist students and parents in completing the FAFSA application Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

“NETC is committed to helping you complete the process so you can get the money you need for your college degree,” Marshall said.

For more information about financial aid and how to apply, stop by the Financial Aid office. Visit www.netc.edu or call (843) 921-6900 to start your adventure.

