ROWLAND — A Maxton man was arrested and charged with multiple crimes when a traffic stop led to the discovery of more than $44,000 worth of cocaine, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Joel Armando Rodriguez, 46, is charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine and maintaining a drug vehicle. Rodriguez was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Monday at about 10:30 a.m., investigators with the Drug Enforcement Division stopped a 2019 Ford E350 van that was traveling on U.S. 301 South and Franklin Street in Rowland. During the course of the investigation, a kilogram of cocaine was seized. The Sheriff’s Office said a quantity of marijuana was also found inside the vehicle.

Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.

