Parks & Rec basketball registration is open

October 12, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: The Anson Record

Anson County Parks and Recreation basketball registration is now open.

Micro Basketball will be for children, ages 3 and 4. Youth Basketball includes grades K-2, 3-4, and 5-6.

The cost is $25 per child. To register, visit Parks & Recreation Office, located at 845 Airport Rd. Wadesboro.

For information, contact Jeff Waisner at 704- 695-2550 or Jwaisner@co.anson.nc.us, Wendell Small at 704-695-2782 or Wsmall@co.anson.nc.us, and Allen Jackson II at 704-694-5751 or Ajackson@co.anson.nc.us.

