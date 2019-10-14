BRLC to host annual Chicken Dumpling Fundraiser

Burnsville Recreation & Learning are gearing up to host its annual Chicken Dumpling Fundraiser onSaturday.

The community is invited to come and have lunch, starting at 11 a.m. The event will last until 5 p.m., or until all the food is gone.

“This is an opportunity for the community to financially give,” said Carol Smith, director. “Funds will continue to help BRLC feed families that are in need of food throughout Anson and the surrounding areas weekly.”

This event was started by volunteers, Joe and Sarah Thomas and has continued throughout the years.

“Former volunteer Lyn Thomas was also a part of this chicken Dumpling Committee, but have since passed away,” Smith said. “The Chicken Dumpling event always reminds BRLC of the earlier years during the life of volunteer Lyn Thomas.”

Burnsville Recreation & Learning Center is located at 13349 Hwy. 742N, Polkton, across from the Burnsville Volunteer Fire & Rescue Dept.

