Burnsville’s annual Glorious Charity Ride ‘a huge success’ for the community

October 14, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
Burnsville’s annual Glorious Charity Ride continues to be successful in its efforts to help the community.

“The event was filled with unity of hearts, as riders and BRLC volunteers boarders are enlarging,” said Carol Smith, director. “Through the outreach of neighbors, local businesses, churches, and the media, this annual event continues to be a successful community affair.”

Smith went on to say, “As this event continues, BRLC is able to insure that families are not hungry year round.”

New and gently used donated items from the Community, and surrounding areas made the Annual Huge Yard Sale a great success. All volunteers were asked to wear their orange T-Shirts to honor the beginning of fall.

The morning started out with volunteers on the job, moving yard sale items onto the yard, and decorating with God’s muscles and love.

County Manager, Barron Monroe arrived early along with BRLC board of volunteers.

“He rolled up his sleeves, as we all did; asking what he could do to help,” Smith said. “No one was standing around as spectators.”

She also said, “In a community, everyone helps, no matter what the job is. He began to carry chairs, move tables, and doing whatever was needed.”

The opening ceremony consisted of words from Monroe, Sheriff Landric Reid, Burnsville’s Assistant Fire & Rescue Chief Kyle Leary, and Wadesboro Middle School Teacher Gregory Tillman.

“Each person that spoke gave words of inspiration to the audience,” Smith added.

Before the ride, a breakfast consisting of grits, bacon, eggs, sausages, toast, fruits, juice, coffee and water, was served to everyone. Lunch was also served after the bikers finished their 2-hour ride, having grilled hot dogs, hamburgers, bake beans slaw, sweet potatoes pie, peach cobbler and other fixing.

A fall leaf was given to each rider; commemorating former volunteer Roger Thomas.

“He always rode with the God Glorious Bikers when possible,” Smith said. “His support and strength is missed; and the afterschool students created the leaves in honor of Thomas.”

A total of 44 plus Bikers from Anson, Cabarrus, Union, Mecklenburg, Duval, and Stanly Counties rode for the event, which Smith said made the event one to remember.

“BRLC volunteers are the fuel that keeps BRLC moving,” Smith added. “We will continue to rise to the call of helping our fellowman.”

Smith said she would like to give a big thank you to all volunteers.

“This event would not have been successful without you,” she added.

Volunteers included Laura Sikes, Nathan Sikes, Jeremy Sikes, Taylor Rorie, Jewel Brewer, Nelson Jackson, James Brewer, Mitchel Liles, Bobby Sturdivant, Johnny Burns, Lucy Smith, Marcella Broadway, Marshall Caple, Harvey Broadway, Louis Smith, Danny Sikes, Inez Williamson, Joyce Ledbetter, Treamenda Caple, Kayesha Nivens, Georgia Blackman, David Perry, Margaret Ridehour, Jamyia Brewer, Rose Brewer, Malerie Selph, Deloris Hammond, Rebecca Hersey, Sarah Hersey, Janis Bennett, and Leslie Brewer.

