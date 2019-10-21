Health Department ‘pushes pink’ and sponsors breakfast for breast cancer survivors

One day when I was about 10, Daddy took me for a ride up Hwy. 218 west of Polkton. After we crossed the bridge over Lanes Creek, he pointed out the hill where Miss Ollie Griffin lived, and farther up the hill he pointed in the direction of Mr. Sam Birmingham’s house.

“Who are they, Daddy?”

“Miss Ollie is a big farmer,” he said. “And Mr. Sam Birmingham jacked our little house up on logs in 1931, and used draft horses to pull it up the hill to where we live now.“

“What did they do when a log rolled out the back?” I asked.

“They shoved another one in the front,” he smiled.

I don’t remember anything else he said, until after we passed the store at Olive Branch, crossed the bridge over Richardson Creek and started up the next hill.

“Look up there, son,” Daddy said, pointing left. “You can’t see much now, but my Daddy’s Daddy lived there before he came to Anson County.

“Oh,” I said, storing the fact away.

This was the extent of what daddy told me about my forebears, other than mentioning that we were “aristocrats,” and expected to behave appropriately. I didn’t ask him anything more, for at the time I knew nothing else to ask.

Fifty years after that the late Joe Martin told me that my Union County ancestor had left a medical practice at Unionville, to open one in Polkton.

About that same time I met a man from Olive Branch who asked me about the “Smith” in my background.

“All I know is that my folks came from a hill on the way to New Salem,” I said.

“There’s lots of Smith’s from around here,” he said. “I’m one myself.”

“There’s several John Smith’s,” he continued, then listed them.

The one I remember was called “ Cross Creek John;” I liked the name so I decided he might be my ancestor.

“There’s a cemetery on that hill,” he said, “on the other side of the road. On ‘Kay Preecher Hill.’” He paused. “But I think his name was really ‘Kay Pritchard.’ Did you ever hear tell of him?”

“No. I never heard that name before. ”

“One day we’ll drive up there and look around that cemetery,” he said.

So one spring morning, after church, we rode up Kay Pritchard hill. Joe pulled off on the shoulder, and we got out, to find a wall of brush so dense that we could not find a way through it.

“I wish we could’ve got in there,” he said, as we walked back to the car.

“Me too,“ I replied. But, as far as I was concerned, it would have taken a chain saw, a bush axe and a gallon of sweat to have done so.

Sometime later, the idea came that THE John Smith might be my ancestor. You know, the one in Jamestown, Virginia who befriended Pocahontas….who perhaps courted, and maybe even married her. Maybe gave me some Indian blood.

Carrying on this kind of reasoning, I remembered that my sister found evidence that THE John Smith was indeed part of our family line, during the time she was doing research to teach a class in Virginia history.

When I saw her at a mini-reunion a week ago, I asked her about her find. She said her evidence came from a document she found in our parent’s house, not from her research.

Before I called her to ask her more about this document, I went online to find “Captain John Smith,” eager to learn about my famous relative.

“Yes, he knew Pocahontas,” I found. “Yes, she saved his life; yes, she married a man whose name was John Rolfe.”

“John Rolfe ,” I gasped.

“Yes, she married Rolfe while John Smith was in London for medical treatment after he was injured in an explosion –in which someone may have tried to kill him.”

I found “That Rolfe and Pocahontas moved to London, where she encountered John Smith and implied that that she felt abandoned by him, so she married John Rolfe.”

“That Pocahontas’ one child was named Thomas Rolfe.”

“That on leaving London, while the ship was still on the Thames River, she took ill and died.”

“That John Smith never married, and as far as we can tell had no children …. at all.”

“No … children … at … all?” I asked. “I can’t believe this.”

So, I got on the phone to dispel my doubts.

“It was probably in the late sixties, when I found the document,” my sister said. “I was plundering around in the back room when I ran across a box with some papers in it. One contained a family tree, with the name of Capt. John Smith of Virginia at the top, and our family name at the bottom.”

“Who compiled it?” I asked.

“I think I may have been prepared by Uncle Ed Carter,” she continued, “who married Grandpa’s sister.”

“He was a writer,” I thought, “wrote a column for the county paper.”

“What happened to the document?” I asked.

“I don’t know,” she replied.“ I never saw it again.”

“All the online sources say John Smith had no children,” I added, “which means as far as he is concerned we don’t even exist.”

“I can’t prove any different,” she added. “I only traced the Smiths back four generations.”

I hoped my research might have given me some very important information:

The name of my famous ancestor

Whose work I might continue

And thus give new direction to my life.

Because it did not, I’m a nobody again, disappointed, even crestfallen , and done with genealogy.

Then I imagined the words Daddy might say.

“It’s not got a thing to do with your ancestors, son,” he said. “What you make of your life is up to you.”

If I listen to my Daddy, I’ll put this genealogy stuff behind me…and get on with my life—at least until I find someone handy enough with a chainsaw and a bush axe to come and help me sweat a gallon, and perhaps put an end to what started at Pritchard Hill.

Leon Smith is a storyteller and regular contributor to The Anson Record.

Editors note: A carefully written article on Captain Smith may be found at https://www.encyclopediavirginia.org/smith_john_bap_1580-1631#start_entry

The genealogical questions are described at http://www.genealogyintime.com/articles/why-genealogy-is-important-page3.html