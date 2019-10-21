Health Department ‘pushes pink’ and sponsors breakfast for breast cancer survivors

Anson County Health Department will sponsor a light breakfast for breast cancer survivors of Anson on Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The Department is also pushing pink in awareness.
They also provides women wellness visits to ensure women have access to mammogram screenings and appointments.
Jennifer Dockery, the health department’s nurse practitioner, said she encourages all women 20 years and older to conduct self-breast exams. Dockery added she advises women to be seen annually by their provider for clinical breast exams.
Atrium Health Anson offers mammography screening.
“Free mammography screening is provided to women who are local and do not have health insurance,” said Dinikia Savage, public health educator.
Based on results, patients will be referred to The Charlotte Radiology Breast Center in Monroe for a full diagnostic mammography, if needed.
“Breast cancer is the 2nd leading cause of death among women in the United States,” Savage said. “African American women under the age of 35 have a breast cancer rate two times higher than White women the exact age.”
In 2016, Anson County’s breast cancer diagnosis was 187 percent higher than the state rate, only 2 percent lower than the county with the worst rate.
“Statistics reveal that each year it is estimated that over 40,000 women will die from breast cancer,” she added. “If breast cancer is detected late, the cancer cells can develop aggressively, which can become fatal.”
Savage also advises women on the screening progress.
Breast cancer screenings are important factors in preventing and detecting breast cancer. Two popular breast cancer screenings are clinical examinations and mammograms. Clinical examinations are physically done by a healthcare provider.
“The provider carefully feels the patients’ breast for any abnormalities or changes. Mammograms are x-ray screenings used to detect lumps or other signs of breast cancer,” Savage said. “It is recommended that women undergo regular screenings.”
The American College of Radiology recommends that all women have a baseline mammogram at the age of 40. Mammograms are recommended annually for women 45-54 years of age and every other year for women 55-74.
“Self-breast exams help women become familiar with the way their breasts normally look and feel,” she said. “Self-Breast exams allow women to examine their own breast tissue to notice any visual or physical changes to lower the risk of breast cancer.”
For other methods to lower the risk of breast cancer, follow these approaches:
- Limit alcohol.
- Don’t smoke.
- Eat healthy.
- Control weight gain.
- Be physically active.
- Breast-feed.
- Limit dose and duration of hormone therapy.
- Avoid exposure to radiation and environmental pollution.
Other risk factors that may increase the chances in getting breast cancer include gender, menstrual periods, not having children or having them later in life, and being overweight.
The Anson County Health Department is located at 110 Ashe St. Wadesboro, North Carolina 28170. Atrium Health Anson is located at 2301 US-74 Wadesboro, NC 28170. The Charlotte Radiology Breast Center in Monroe, is located at 1550 Faulk St. Monroe, NC 28112 on the campus of Atrium Health Union, contact (704) 292-2272.