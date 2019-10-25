Wingate University celebrates 40 years

By: The Anson Record

It’s been four decades since Wingate University awarded its first baccalaureate degrees.

Two of the programs that made the leap from associate to bachelor degrees will mark the occasion at this weekend’s Homecoming celebration.

Kicking off the 40th anniversary celebrations will be a Music Alumni Panel Discussion at 2 p.m. Friday in the Recital Hall. Music Showcase, set for 7:30 p.m. that day, will allow music students and alumni of the program to showcase their skills.

On Saturday, the Music Department will host a luncheon in the Batte Center Rotunda at 11:45 a.m. Alumni are also invited to join the pep band for the day or sing with the University Choirs. Pep band rehearsal is at 2 p.m., with the group set to play during halftime of the football game. The choir will perform at 2:30 p.m. in McGee Theatre.

Human Services will mark its 40th anniversary at the bachelor’s level by hosting a reunion Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in the Ethel K. Smith Library. And the Porter Byrum School of Business will greet alumni at their tent at the Homecoming Festival beginning at 3 p.m..

Also marking an important anniversary this year will be the Class of 1969. Members of this class will celebrate at the Order of 1896 Brunch, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Hinson Museum.

Beyond the reunions and program-specific events, Homecoming will feature a range of sports events and opportunities to honor athletes and alumni, starting with the Blue Carpet Gala on Friday evening, where Wingate will hand out alumni awards and add new members to its Sports Hall of Fame.

Saturday will kick off with the SAC Cross Country Championship. The volleyball team will take on Catawba at 2 p.m. and women’s basketball and men’s lacrosse will host alumni games, all leading up to football at 6 p.m.

For the first time this year, festivities typically held along McGee Promenade will move to the field next to the tailgate area just south of Irwin Belk Stadium. Families can grab lunch, vote for their favorite chili at the second annual Chili Cookoff and enjoy live performances by area bands and student organizations. The Homecoming Festival will also include the Running of the Bullies, face painting, inflatables and more.

To cap off the evening, Wingate will take on UVA-Wise in the Homecoming football game, which will be followed by fireworks. For more information, visit Wingate.edu and click on Homecoming under the Alumni tab.

The Anson Record