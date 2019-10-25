Peachland-Polkton honors Terrific Kids

Contributed Photo Peachland-Polkton Elementary School held its Terrific Kids Celebration for the first nine weeks on Tuesday, Oct. 15. From left, front row: Aubree Rogers, John Carter Chewning, Nora Edwards, Sadie Walden, David Elliott, Makaylah Gaddy Alysia McNeil, Alicia Parker, Garreson McLain, Jameson Little, Jackson Pressley, James Adams, Hanna Vu, Khaled Abbas, Telaeya Chambers, Malaysia Ratliff, Clever Her, Savannah Pressley, Callia Mason, Azucena Venegas, Jamarrion Bennett, Carleigh Redmon, Megan Kiser, Shya Helms, Gracin Pike, Ava Clarke, Alexis Brown, Jaquarious Watts, Caleb Leslie, Addison Miles, Lucy Thao, Jamie Thao, Wisdom Wilks, Jameria Howard, Scarlett Pinon, Kolton Taylor, Donald Herbert, Brant Pugh, Emma Beam, Alyssa Campbell, Evelyn Romero, Truth Rorie, Cordarrius Bivens, Hazelyn Her, and Rafael Venegas. Not pictured: Brooklyn Wilson, I’Sheundae Wells, Kayla Clark, and Cameron Eddins. -

Peachland-Polkton Elementary School held its Terrific Kids Celebration for the first nine weeks on Tuesday, Oct. 15. From left, front row: Aubree Rogers, John Carter Chewning, Nora Edwards, Sadie Walden, David Elliott, Makaylah Gaddy Alysia McNeil, Alicia Parker, Garreson McLain, Jameson Little, Jackson Pressley, James Adams, Hanna Vu, Khaled Abbas, Telaeya Chambers, Malaysia Ratliff, Clever Her, Savannah Pressley, Callia Mason, Azucena Venegas, Jamarrion Bennett, Carleigh Redmon, Megan Kiser, Shya Helms, Gracin Pike, Ava Clarke, Alexis Brown, Jaquarious Watts, Caleb Leslie, Addison Miles, Lucy Thao, Jamie Thao, Wisdom Wilks, Jameria Howard, Scarlett Pinon, Kolton Taylor, Donald Herbert, Brant Pugh, Emma Beam, Alyssa Campbell, Evelyn Romero, Truth Rorie, Cordarrius Bivens, Hazelyn Her, and Rafael Venegas. Not pictured: Brooklyn Wilson, I’Sheundae Wells, Kayla Clark, and Cameron Eddins.

