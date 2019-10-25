Sheriff’s Office to host 4th Annual Trunk and Treat Oct. 31

October 25, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: The Anson Record
-

The Anson County Sheriff’s Office will sponsor its fourth annual Trunk and Treat event on Thursdayfrom 6 until 8 p.m.

The event will be held in the Sheriff’s Office parking lot.

Sheriff Landric Reid invites all trick or treaters out to the event.

“Everyone please come out and participate in this fun filled event, in efforts to give parents and their children a secure opportunity to participate in an enjoyable Halloween festivity, in a safe and well lighted environment,” Reid said.

The Sheriff’s Office is located at 119 N. Washington St., Wadesboro.

https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_anson.jpg

The Anson Record