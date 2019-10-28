That sad ol’ music

Leon Smith Storyteller -

At the time, I was not seeking music to change my mood, for I was happily driving the lawn tractor around in the back yard, enjoying the ride with my nearly 2- year-old son, both of us in a good spot, emotionally.

Gilbert O’Sullivan’s 1972 hit “Alone Again, Naturally” was playing it on a radio nearby. These lyrics caught my attention: I remember I cried when my father died Never wishing to hide the tears. And at 65, my mother, God rest her soul, couldn’t understand why the only man she had ever loved had been taken.

The words brought tears, because they reminded me of my own father, who had been killed in a car wreck just before Christmas the year before. But my tears did not come from a simple sadness, for “Alone Again, Naturally” bore a beautiful melody and catchy rhythm. I liked the song because O’Sullivan seemed to share my feelings, for he had a father who died at 65, as mine did, and now he was alone — again — as we seemed used to being.

The fact that O’Sullivan’s mother was actually the one who died at 65 completely escaped me then, along with the fact that the Irish singer also told of being left at the church by his girlfriend, and was considering taking his own life. I had heard only the part of the song that spoke to me.

On thinking about the experience now, I conclude that “Alone Again, Naturally” triggered emotions deeper than I understood, perhaps including something that happened a long time before.

When I was 7, Daddy and I picked up a baby chick at the post office — about nine o’clock on the morning of April 16, 1949, the day before Easter. Inside, we heard lots of Easter chicks peeping through the air holes in their cardboard mailing crates.

“Let’s get him out,” Daddy,” I said after he paid the COD charges on our crate.

So Daddy opened it, lifted the chick out, and placed him in my hand. I had to put him back in the box right away so we could take him home.

“What’ll we call him, Daddy?” I asked as we rode.

“Why don’t you call him ‘Little Biddy,’” Daddy smiled.

“That’s a good name for him,” I grinned.

Inside the house, I found Little Biddie to be a baby chicken of uncertain gender, dyed medium yellow, maybe an inch and a half tall. On the floor, he peeped and began following me around, a habit he continued as long as I had him.

“That little peeper loves you,” Daddy said.

I picked him up, and held him close to my chest. “I love him, too,” I said.

Mama gave him a saucer of water right away, then some food. At lunch time, I took my nourishment on the floor beside him

About two o’clock, I told Little Biddie that he and I were going to see the boy who lived on the street behind us.

“I don’t think you should take him,” Daddy said. “He’s tiny and he might get hurt.”

I guess I gave him some more food, then tried to slip out the front door, but he followed me to the door.

I stopped, picked him up, and told him, “You stay here and don’t follow anybody. I’ll be back in just a little bit.” Then I handed him to Daddy.

“Watch him for me, Daddy,” I said.

“You stay away from that big screen door, Little Biddie; I’ll see ya’ll after while,” I said and walked out the door.

“He’ll be OK,” I reassured myself, as I crossed the back yard.

My Buddy and I played army, for least half an hour—until I remembered my baby chick.

“I got to go now,” I said.

“Little Biddie,” I called as I opened the wooden screen door. “Little Biddie…”

“Where are you, Little Biddie?”

Mama came and put her arm around me. “Daddy didn’t hear him,” she explained. “So he didn’t know Little Biddie was following him out the front door.”

“Oh no, Mama,” I said as I began to cry. “Is he ….?”

“Yes,” she said, as she hugged me. “The screen door crushed him when he followed Daddy out.” She paused.

“I don’t think he suffered,” she said

“Where is he?” I asked, as soon as I could get the words out.

“We buried him in the back yard.”

“I wish you hadn’t done that,” I sobbed, in unresolved sadness. “I didn’t even get to tell him goodbye.” I cried most of the day.

Two days ago, I was walking in the backyard when a sadness came over me. I walked back into the house to find a 10-year-old music binder, which held the lyrics and chords for Pennies from Heaven, a song about falling rain, which I had never sung. The chord progression has become a jazz standard. The second stanza says

If you want the things you love, you must have showers

Trade them [your bad fortune] for a pack of sunshine and flowers.

Then when it thunders, don’t run under a tree

There’ll be pennies from heaven, for you and me.

As I began to sing the Pennies from Heaven, I began to cry. After a while, I drew encouragement from Arthur Johnston’s music, and Johnny Burke’s lyrics, when I realized they were saying I needed to consider the sadness that rain portrayed. After making a banjo arrangement of the song, and singing it until I learned it, I felt better.

Thinking about these songs, I conclude that Alone Again, Naturally brought sorrow at losing both my father and my pet; that Pennies from Heaven showed me how to deal with that lingering emotion. These were not really sad songs, because they brought what Shakespeare called sweet sorrow — remembrance of love and loss in a single feeling — whose sadness, considered long enough, goes away.

Leon Smith is ma storyteller and regular contributor to The Anson Record.

